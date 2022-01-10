Dolphins head coaching search 2022

Your one-stop-shop for all the latest Miami Dolphins news, reports, rumors, and speculation as they search for a new head coach after Brian Flores was fired.

The Miami Dolphins surprised everyone on Jan. 10, 2022 with the firing of head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins just finished the 2021 regular season with a winning record, the second straight year they had finished over .500 and the first time they had back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-2003, they completed season sweeps of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, and had won eight of their last nine games. The firing appeared to come out of nowhere, with reports that Flores was even surprised when he was told on Monday.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross met with the media after the move, indicating there were communication issues within the organization that needed to be resolved. It appears Flores and general manager Chris Grier were not working as well together as had been advertised and Ross decided the only way to fix the issue before the dysfunction became untenable was to fire Flores.

With Flores out, the Dolphins now enter another head coaching search, just three years after bringing Flores to Miami. How will they fill the vacancy? All the rumors, news, speculation, and updates will be collected right here, providing one place to get caught up on everything as it happens.

