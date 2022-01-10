CFP Championship Game: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs. Georgia Bulldogs Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s CFP Championship game will be an all-SEC affair when number three Georgia faces off against number one Alabama in a rematch. Their previous meeting this season was at the SEC’s title game in December, a game that saw Alabama easily take down Georgia 41 to 24. To make it into the final game of the season Georgia defeated Michigan in blowout style by the score of 34-11 in one of the two semifinal games. In the other semi-final game, Alabama also crushed their opponent, Cincinnati, by a 27 to 6 score to advance to the championship game.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart worked under Nick Saban for nine seasons before taking over the top job at Georgia in 2016. Since arriving at Georiga Smart has gone 0 and 4 against his former boss Nick Saban. When asked about his being shut out by his former boss Smart stated “They’ve also been a problem and a thorn for any team they’ve played besides ours”. Georgia is looking to secure their first national championship since the Herschel Walter led Bulldogs won it all in 1980 following their undefeated season that saw them go 12 and 0.

The Crimson tide comes into this game as defending national champions from last season. Since arriving at Alabama Nick Saban has won six national titles to go along with another that he won as the head coach of LSU. Saban left LSU for a chance at coaching in the NFL with our very own Miami Dolphins only to flee after two seasons, shortly following his statement that he would not be taking the Bama job and would stay in Miami. One of Saban's seven national championships came over the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama defeated Georgia 26 to 23 in overtime to take the 2017 Championship.

CFP Championship Game

Alabama Crimson Tide (1) 12-1, 1st SEC West Vs. Georgia Bulldogs (3) 12-1, 1st SEC East