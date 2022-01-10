Brian Flores statement following firing by Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a surprise move on Monday, firing head coach Brian Flores a day after the 2021 regular season ended. The Dolphins finished the season 9-8, their second-straight winning season, missing the playoffs by a game. Flores, in three seasons with the Dolphins, was 24-25 and, despite a disappointing 1-7 start to the 2021 season, had the team playing well down the stretch, becoming the first team in history to go from 1-7 to a winning record.

Flores released a statement to ESPN following his firing. He wrote: