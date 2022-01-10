Brian Flores statement following firing by Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a surprise move on Monday, firing head coach Brian Flores a day after the 2021 regular season ended. The Dolphins finished the season 9-8, their second-straight winning season, missing the playoffs by a game. Flores, in three seasons with the Dolphins, was 24-25 and, despite a disappointing 1-7 start to the 2021 season, had the team playing well down the stretch, becoming the first team in history to go from 1-7 to a winning record.
Flores released a statement to ESPN following his firing. He wrote:
I want to think the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons. It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.
I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.
