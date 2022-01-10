PHINSIDER RADIO: Wait — did the Miami Dolphins really let go of Brian Flores?

The Miami Dolphins ended the regular season on a positive note after defeating the New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday afternoon.

With the playoffs out of reach, it seemed like it would be a quiet few weeks for the Dolphins as the team transformers into offseason mode — guess again.

The team, in a statement on Monday morning, announced that it was parting ways with coach Brian Flores.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

Flores finished his three years coaching the Dolphins with a 24-25 record, two winning seasons and two seven-game losing streaks.

Jake (@JMENDEL31) and Josh (@HOUTZ) jumped into the studio to provide some instant reaction to the decision and everything it means for the team moving forward.

Will the team acquire another defensive-minded head coach to pair with the team’s success on defense, or will the Dolphins look for the next offensive guru to stabilize the franchise.

Jake and Josh will be back on either Tuesday or Wednesday to share final Week 18 thoughts. Additionally, be sure to subscribe to The Phinsider wherever you listen to podcasts so you’ll know exactly when a new episode drops.