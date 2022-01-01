2021 Week 17 Primer: Dolphins vs. Titans - Stream, stats, history, and more

Sunday’s Week 17 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans is a game full of storylines. The main area of focus will be on the playoff implications from the game, where the Dolphins are looking to stay in a Wildcard position while the Titans will be looking to keep themselves in the race for the first seed in the AFC playoff picture.

But, this game also features the Dolphins facing their 2012 first-round pick, quarterback Ryan Tannehill. After seven years of debate around Tannehill and if he could be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, the Dolphins traded him to the Titans in 2019. Two years later, Tannehill has won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, made the playoffs in both previous seasons including a trip to the AFC Championship Game, led the league in passer rating for a season, and been a Pro Bowl selection. Now, the Dolphins will face their former quarterback for the first time.

Can Miami pull off the upset over the Titans? Will they be able to extend their seven-game winning streak? Can they keep their hold on an AFC playoff position?

The opening odds for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, had the Titans favored by 3.5 points. After Miami’s Monday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints, the line had moved toward the Dolphins slightly, sliding to a three-point spread. Over the course of the week, however, the line is back up to 3.5 points in favor of the Titans.

The over/under is set at 40 for the contest.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Date/Time: Jan. 2, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Series Leader: Dolphins 21-16

Streak: Dolphins have won past two

Last game: Dolphins 27-20 at Miami, 9/9/18 (2018 Week 1)

Last game at site: Dolphins 38-10 at Tennessee, 10/18/15 (2015 Week 6)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Brian Flores (0-0), Mike Vrabel (0-1)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor; Sirius channels: 98 (Dolphins), 111 (Titans); XM channels: 388 (Dolphins), 233 (Titans)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation: Music City Miracles | @TitansMCM

Weather: Scattered showers, 41°F degrees

Odds: Titans -3.5 | 40 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Shawn Smith

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 26 atts. (73.1 pct.) for 198 yards & TD vs. INT for 91.5 rating last week. Has 90+ rating in 5 of his past 6 starts. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 70+ comp. pct. & 90+ rating. Leads NFL with 70.1 comp. pct. this season.

Running back Duke Johnson has 166 scrimmage yards (83 per game) in 2 starts this season. Ranks 6th among active RBs with 308 catches & 2,849 rec. yards.

Running back Myles Gaskin has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 on road.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 10 catches for 92 yards & TD last week, his 3rd game with 10+ catches this season, 2nd-most ever by a rookie. Aims for 5th in row with 8+ catches & 65+ rec. yards. Has rec. TD in 2 of past 3. Leads rookies with 96 catches & needs 6 more to surpass Anquan Boldin (101 in 2003) for most-ever by rookie.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker has 60+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has 5+ catches in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC South with 50+ rec. yards. Is 1 of 4 TEs with 50+ catches in each of past 3 seasons.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had 2nd-career sack last week. Has PD in 4 of his past 5 on road. Has 33 PD since 2020, tied 3rd-most in NFL.

Cornerback Nik Needhamhad 28-yard INT-TD in Week 16, his 1st-career TD.

Safety Brandon Jones had sack & 1st INT of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with sack.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led team with 2 sacks in Week 16. Aims for 3rd in row with sack. Has sack in 2 of 3 career games vs. Ten

Titans notes:

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 29 atts. (75.9 pct.) for 209 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 106.8 rating last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 70+ comp. pct. Spent 7 seasons with Mia. (2012-18) & ranks 3rd in franchise history in passing yards (20,434) and TD passes (123). Ranks 2nd among QBs with 7 rush TDs & is only QB with 7+ rush TDs in each of past 2 seasons.

Running back D’Onta Foreman rushed for TD last week & has rush TD in 2 of past 3. Aims for 3rd in row at home with rush TD. Has 60+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown led team with career-high 11 catches for 145 yards & TD last week. Has 5+ catches in 6 of his past 7. Leads team with 760 rec. yards, his 3rd-straight season with 750+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC East with 80+ rec. yards.

Wide receiver Julio Jones aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with 6+ catches & 70+ rec. yards.

Tight end Anthony Firkser has 4+ catches in 2 of his past 3 at home.

Safety Kevin Byard had 6 tackles & 2nd FF of season last week. Has 5+ tackles in 5 of past 6. Leads safeties with 13 PD in 2021 & ties for lead among safeties with 5 INTs.

Safety Amani Hooker had 5 tackles & 1st INT of season last week. Has PD in 2 of past 3.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins had 1st INT of season in Week 16. Has PD in 3 of past 4. Aims for 3rd in row at home with PD.

Linebacker Bud Dupree aims for 3rd in row with sack. Had sack in only career game vs. Mia. (10/28/19 w/ Pit.).

Defensive tackle Denico Autry aims for 4th in row with sack.