Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17 injury report - Saturday update

The Miami Dolphins issued an update to their Week 17 injury report on Saturday. After having no one listed for Friday’s report, the team added defensive lineman Adam Butler and safety Brandon Jones to the report on Saturday. Both players were on the reserve/COVID-19 list until Saturday and now are listed as questionable with illnesses for the game.

The Titans side of the report is likewise fairly short. The team only listed two players on their Friday report, with defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and outside linebacker Derick Roberson both questionable. Murichison was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but then did not practice on Friday as he deals with a knee injury. Roberson was added to the report on Friday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness.

Like the Dolphins, who among a series of roster moves, activated Butler and Jones off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, the Titans also had several players return from the list. Defensive lineman Denico Autry, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and defensive back Buster Skrine were all activated.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.