NFL 2021 Week 17 winners picks: Straight up, spread and over/under

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, the final week of the regular seas...wait...what was that?...there is still another week?...the NFL season is 18 weeks now?...are you sure? I’m sorry about that. I meant to say Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, the penultimate week of the regular season. It does feel a little strange to be heading into Week 17 and still have more football to go before everything is decided.

The Week 17 slate of games is full of playoff implications, with the Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans a big piece of that - especially for Dolphins fans. A win over the Titans could turn next week’s game against the New England Patriots into a de facto playoff game.

As you probably know by now, we run a season-long picks pool here on The Phinsider among our contributors. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, just to see who can come away with the best record at the end of the season.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week, CT Smith put together an outstanding 13-3 performance, with Marek Brave and Justin Hier both 12-4 on the week. James McKinney and Kevin Nogle finished 11-5.

That brings our overall standings through Week 16 to:

James McKinney 154-84-1 (64.6%)*

Marek Brave 154-85-1 (64.4%)

Justin Hier 147-90-1 (62.0%)*

Kevin Nogle 148-91-1 (61.9%)

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season and Hier missed two, giving them fewer games in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

CT Smith 138-85-1 (61.8%)

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget: