New Years Day College Bowl Game Line Up, Live Thread & Game Information

First off Happy New Year to all of our Phinsider family.
Below is the list of college bowl games from around the country today. Please use this thread to discuss any of today's bowl games or of course tomorrow's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.
New Years Day College Bowl Games
Outback Bowl
Penn State Nittany Lions 7-5, 4th BTEN East Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (21) 8-4, 3rd SEC West
- When: Saturday, January 1st, 12:00 PM EST
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks -3
- Over/Under: 50.5
Citrus Bowl
Iowa State Hawkeyes (15) 10-3, 1st BTEN West Vs. Kentucky Wildcats (22) 9-3, 2nd SEC East
- When: Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -3.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Fiesta Bowl
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9) 11-2, 1st BIG12 Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) 11-1, 1st IA
- When: Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Odds: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -1
- Over/Under: 45.5
Rose Bowl
Utah Utes (11) 10-3, 1st PAC12 South Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6) 10-2, 2nd BTEN East
- When: Saturday, January 1st, 5:00 PM EST
- Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
- TV: ESPN
- Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes -4
- Over/Under: 63.5
Sugar Bowl
Baylor Bears (7) 11-2, 2nd BIG12 Vs. Mississippi Rebels (8) 10-2, 2nd SEC West
- When: Saturday, January 1st, 8:45 PM EST
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Odds: Ole Miss -1
- Over/Under: 58
