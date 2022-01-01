New Years Day College Bowl Game Line Up, Live Thread & Game Information

First off Happy New Year to all of our Phinsider family. Hopefully, you and your family had a wonderful holiday season with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Below is the list of college bowl games from around the country today. Please use this thread to discuss any of today's bowl games or of course tomorrow's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.

New Years Day College Bowl Games

Outback Bowl

Penn State Nittany Lions 7-5, 4th BTEN East Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (21) 8-4, 3rd SEC West

When: Saturday, January 1st, 12:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 1st, 12:00 PM EST Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks -3

Arkansas Razorbacks -3 Over/Under: 50.5

Citrus Bowl

Iowa State Hawkeyes (15) 10-3, 1st BTEN West Vs. Kentucky Wildcats (22) 9-3, 2nd SEC East

When: Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -3.5

Kentucky Wildcats -3.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9) 11-2, 1st BIG12 Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) 11-1, 1st IA

When: Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish -1 Over/Under: 45.5

Utah Utes (11) 10-3, 1st PAC12 South Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6) 10-2, 2nd BTEN East

When: Saturday, January 1st, 5:00 PM EST

Saturday, January 1st, 5:00 PM EST Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes -4

Ohio State Buckeyes -4 Over/Under: 63.5

Baylor Bears (7) 11-2, 2nd BIG12 Vs. Mississippi Rebels (8) 10-2, 2nd SEC West