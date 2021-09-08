All That Remains For Belichick Is Shula’s Record

At 69, William Stephen Belichick is widely viewed as one of the greatest coaches in the history of professional sports. Think Red Auerbach, Vince Lombardi, Bill Walsh, Phil Jackson, Mike Krzyzewski, or our own Don Shula, before the game eventually began to pass him by in the mid-1980s.

Despite his unquestioned status as a mortal enemy of Dolphin fans the world over, I’ve long held the ‘Hoodie Boy’ in high regard, because he, as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator, helped pulled off what to this day remains one of the greatest upsets in sports history, when in January 1991, he held a vaunted Buffalo Bills K-Gun offense, that had scored 95 points in two playoff games, to just 19 points, in Super Bowl XXV.

With the relatively short shelf life of coaches nowadays, it is unlikely that any NFL coach will ever again win six Super Bowls, and Belichick’s hold on the title of the greatest coach in NFL history seems secure. But there’s one more piece of the proverbial puzzle that he doesn’t have just yet. With 311 career victories, he’s still 36 wins behind Don Shula’s 347. If he can average nine wins per season over the next four years, and win at least one playoff game over that period, he’ll have the all-time record by the time he notches his 75th birthday in the Spring of 2027. He’s an ornery, cantankerous cuss, but it’s been amazing to watch him in action over the past several decades. Unfortunately for him, and Patriots fans, win number 312 will have to wait until at least week two of the upcoming NFL season because the Dolphins are going to roll into Gillette Stadium and throttle the Patriots in their tracks this coming Sunday. That’s the wrap for today, have a great week, everybody.