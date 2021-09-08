PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Running Back Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for running backs we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of five nominations. Please vote on your top running back in the poll below. In the previous post, I also added a poll asking if you prefered a lineup with two wide receivers and two backs or three wide receivers and one back. The two and two lineup won with a resounding 77% of the vote so since it’s your roster we will go with two running backs meaning the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.

As a side note, I leave for New Mexico tomorrow and will be gone through the 19th of this month. I will finish out the roster with special teams when I return. There will be a live thread scheduled each day and I will of course, as always, have the game thread up and running for us to kick off the season this coming Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Quarterback - Dan Marino

Center - Dwight Stephenson

Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

Tight End - Keith Jackson

Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

Offensive Guards - Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg

Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake

So now please vote for the running back that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-