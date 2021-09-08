PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition- Running Back Poll!

So tonight, following the nominations post for running backs we now have the poll post for the same. We wound up with a total of five nominations. Please vote on your top running back in the poll below. In the previous post, I also added a poll asking if you prefered a lineup with two wide receivers and two backs or three wide receivers and one back. The two and two lineup won with a resounding 77% of the vote so since it’s your roster we will go with two running backs meaning the top two vote-getters overall will move onto the final all-time Miami Dolphins roster. If there is a tie, as with previous polls, the tie among the top two/three players will move onto a second round of voting with a second poll. Obviously, if the top pick is a tie then those two will move on without any further voting needed.
Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-
- Head Coach- Don Shula
- Quarterback- Dan Marino
- Center- Dwight Stephenson
- Cornerbacks- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain
- Linebackers- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe
- Tight End- Keith Jackson
- Wide Receivers- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield
- Safeties- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson
- Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long
- Defensive Tackles- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez
- Offensive Guards- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg
- Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake
So now please vote for the running back that you believe is the best to ever play for our Miami Dolphins in the poll below-
Please vote below for the running back that you believe to be the best to ever play for the Miami Dolphins!
