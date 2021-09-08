Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, a brief look back at history

The Dolphins are preparing for a Week 1 showdown in Foxboro for the second year in a row and the team’s communication staff published its first official weekly release for the 2021 season.

The release highlights different accolades players are working towards and even gives an in-depth look at the history of each matchup.

Miami holds the regular-season series against New England with a record of 56-52. The Dolphins won 22-12 the last time these two teams met, which was on Dec. 20 of 2020.

As mentioned, these teams met in the NFL’s inaugural weekend last year and it was the Patriots who started the season with a win, topping Miami 21-11 on Sept. 13.

Here is a look at some of Miami’s best performances against the Patriots.

Dan Marino passed for 473 yards on Sept. 4, 1994 — Miami’s top mark against the Patriots. Irving Fryar had a big performance as a result of Marino’s success, finishing with 211 receiving yards on the day. Jim Jensen had 12 receptions at New England in 1988.

Miami’s largest margin of victory against the Patriots is 52, which came in a 52-0 victory back in 1972. Mercury Morris rushed for 197 yards against the Patriots one year later, 1973.

The Dolphins strung together a nine-game winning streak from 1989 until 1993. New England has two seven-game winning streaks against Miami.

There were plenty of fireworks in 2007 when the teams combined for 77 points. However, Miami was outscored 49-28 in the game.

Head coach Brian Flores is 2-2 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially undefeated against New England as a starter and Miami will look to extend its winning streak to two on Sunday. A win would be Miami’s third opening-day victory in the past five seasons.

Kevin Harlan will do play-by-play on CBS with Trent Green as a color analyst and Melaine Collins on the sidelines. The Dolphins Radio Network will have Jimmy Cefalo doing play-by-play, Joe Rose and Jason Taylor as color analysts with Kim Bokamper on the sideline.

The kickoff between the Dolphins and Patriots is slated for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.