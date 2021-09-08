Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick on Patriots acquisition Malcolm Perry: ‘We’ll put him out there and see what it looks like’ - Pats Pulpit
Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry appeared in nine games as a Dolphins rookie.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Some Thoughts on the Jets Roster - Gang Green Nation
Things that can be done
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Four Downs: Buffalo Bills breakout candidates for 2021 season - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills are just days away from the start of the 2021 season, so it’s time to look at some players I consider breakout candidates in this week’s edition of Four Downs. Share your thoughts...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens sign tight end Mark Andrews to 4-year extension - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore locks up their top pass catcher through the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
If the Steelers lose Week 1 to the Bills, it’s not the end of the world - Behind the Steel Curtain
Teams always want to start things off with a "W," but the Bills are nearly insurmountable—and that’s ok
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ja’Marr Chase speaks on his preseason drops - Cincy Jungle
The rookie receiver explains his struggles from last month.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Fun Film: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Dawgs By Nature
Just a short video today, but this is an example of how fun it is to watch Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s college film. As we are all getting excited for the season to start, this kind of tape fires me...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Projected to Secure the First Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft - Battle Red Blog
What was once still is.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Vrabel: Not ready to name a starter at right tackle - Music City Miracles
Mike Vrabel talked about the competition at right tackle in today’s press conference. He mentioned that he’s not ready to name a starter despite the Week 1 contest with the Arizona Cardinals being...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Big Cat Country Q&A: Why is everyone pissed at Urban Meyer’s honesty? - Big Cat Country
It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time to answer some Jacksonville Jaguars questions!
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Why Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is poised for a 20-touch per game role in 2021 - Stampede Blue
It’s time for the Colts to run the offense entirely though Taylor after his monster finish last season.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
11 things to watch for during the Broncos’ 2021 season - Mile High Report
The big storylines to look for all year.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: How did Eric Banks and Trey Marshall perform in August? - Bolts From The Blue
Banks was fairly productive during his two games in August.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders: Examining Marcus Mariota’s history in the red zone - Silver And Black Pride
A Marcus Mariota package could happen this season but is he even good there?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Debating 4 Chiefs over/unders for the 2021 season - Arrowhead Pride
On Monday’s Out of Structure podcast, we previewed the regular season by predicting over or under on Chiefs-related statistics.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ Saquon Barkley “close” to being cleared to play vs. Denver Broncos, per report - Big Blue View
Final decision expected to come toward the end of the week
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
10 bold predictions for the 2021 Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Zach Ertz bounces back in a big way, and nine other predictions for ‘21.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys at Buccaneers game preview: Five things to watch - Blogging The Boys
Opening night is just days away. Here are five things you should be looking for as the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers - Hogs Haven
Curtis Samuel returns
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Wednesday Walkthroughs: What surprised us about the Packers’ initial 53-man roster? - Acme Packing Company
The Packers’ first 53-man roster had a few surprises. Here’s what turned our collective heads.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
ESPN projects 2021 Detroit Lions to finish with a bottom three offense and defense - Pride Of Detroit
Dan Campbell wanted to use a different finger.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Allen Robinson named to the PFF All-Underrated team for 2021 - Windy City Gridiron
Pro Football Focus recently revealed their All-Underrated team for the 2021 season, and it featured one Chicago Bears player, wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Which got me to thinking... Is A-Rob...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A brief look at Vikings/Bengals history - Daily Norseman
Let’s get back to doing these, shall we?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints shuffle rostersigning veteran CB Desmond Trufant - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints add veteran presence at corner, return experience at QB and WR
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons rookie report: Taking stock of the class ahead of Week 1 - The Falcoholic
What are we expecting from the rookies on Atlanta’s roster?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers move John Miller to reserve/COVID-19 list - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers may be down a starting guard for their season opener against the New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs activate Ndamukong Suh - Bucs Nation
The veteran defensive lineman was placed on the COVID-19 list.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers sign former All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman; release CB Dontae Johnson - Niners Nation
Depth, or is there something more to this signing?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Ending the drought: 2021 Arizona Cardinals best-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds
It’s season prediction time! Let’s start with the best-case scenario. How high can the Cardinals fly this season?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
ESPN simulation has Seattle Seahawks finishing tied for NFL’s worst record - Field Gulls
Do you like to simulate seasons to see what potential outcomes you could get? ESPN does!
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) simmed the entire 2021 NFL season a whopping 20,000 times and the combined...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams contract rumors: 5 more players who could get new deals in 2021 - Turf Show Times
There are a handful of candidates to join Johnny Hekker
Loading comments...