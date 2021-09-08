Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick on Patriots acquisition Malcolm Perry: ‘We’ll put him out there and see what it looks like’ - Pats Pulpit

Former Navy QB Malcolm Perry appeared in nine games as a Dolphins rookie.





Some Thoughts on the Jets Roster - Gang Green Nation

Things that can be done





Four Downs: Buffalo Bills breakout candidates for 2021 season - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills are just days away from the start of the 2021 season, so it’s time to look at some players I consider breakout candidates in this week’s edition of Four Downs. Share your thoughts...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens sign tight end Mark Andrews to 4-year extension - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore locks up their top pass catcher through the 2025 season.





If the Steelers lose Week 1 to the Bills, it’s not the end of the world - Behind the Steel Curtain

Teams always want to start things off with a "W," but the Bills are nearly insurmountable—and that’s ok





Ja’Marr Chase speaks on his preseason drops - Cincy Jungle

The rookie receiver explains his struggles from last month.





Fun Film: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Dawgs By Nature

Just a short video today, but this is an example of how fun it is to watch Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s college film. As we are all getting excited for the season to start, this kind of tape fires me...

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Projected to Secure the First Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft - Battle Red Blog

What was once still is.





Vrabel: Not ready to name a starter at right tackle - Music City Miracles

Mike Vrabel talked about the competition at right tackle in today’s press conference. He mentioned that he’s not ready to name a starter despite the Week 1 contest with the Arizona Cardinals being...





Big Cat Country Q&A: Why is everyone pissed at Urban Meyer’s honesty? - Big Cat Country

It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time to answer some Jacksonville Jaguars questions!





Why Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is poised for a 20-touch per game role in 2021 - Stampede Blue

It’s time for the Colts to run the offense entirely though Taylor after his monster finish last season.

AFC WEST:

11 things to watch for during the Broncos’ 2021 season - Mile High Report

The big storylines to look for all year.





Chargers News: How did Eric Banks and Trey Marshall perform in August? - Bolts From The Blue

Banks was fairly productive during his two games in August.





Las Vegas Raiders: Examining Marcus Mariota’s history in the red zone - Silver And Black Pride

A Marcus Mariota package could happen this season but is he even good there?





Debating 4 Chiefs over/unders for the 2021 season - Arrowhead Pride

On Monday’s Out of Structure podcast, we previewed the regular season by predicting over or under on Chiefs-related statistics.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ Saquon Barkley “close” to being cleared to play vs. Denver Broncos, per report - Big Blue View

Final decision expected to come toward the end of the week





10 bold predictions for the 2021 Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Zach Ertz bounces back in a big way, and nine other predictions for ‘21.





Cowboys at Buccaneers game preview: Five things to watch - Blogging The Boys

Opening night is just days away. Here are five things you should be looking for as the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers.





Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers - Hogs Haven

Curtis Samuel returns

NFC NORTH:

Wednesday Walkthroughs: What surprised us about the Packers’ initial 53-man roster? - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ first 53-man roster had a few surprises. Here’s what turned our collective heads.





ESPN projects 2021 Detroit Lions to finish with a bottom three offense and defense - Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell wanted to use a different finger.





Allen Robinson named to the PFF All-Underrated team for 2021 - Windy City Gridiron

Pro Football Focus recently revealed their All-Underrated team for the 2021 season, and it featured one Chicago Bears player, wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Which got me to thinking... Is A-Rob...





A brief look at Vikings/Bengals history - Daily Norseman

Let’s get back to doing these, shall we?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints shuffle rostersigning veteran CB Desmond Trufant - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints add veteran presence at corner, return experience at QB and WR





Falcons rookie report: Taking stock of the class ahead of Week 1 - The Falcoholic

What are we expecting from the rookies on Atlanta’s roster?





Carolina Panthers move John Miller to reserve/COVID-19 list - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers may be down a starting guard for their season opener against the New York Jets





Bucs activate Ndamukong Suh - Bucs Nation

The veteran defensive lineman was placed on the COVID-19 list.

NFC WEST:

49ers sign former All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman; release CB Dontae Johnson - Niners Nation

Depth, or is there something more to this signing?





Ending the drought: 2021 Arizona Cardinals best-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds

It’s season prediction time! Let’s start with the best-case scenario. How high can the Cardinals fly this season?





ESPN simulation has Seattle Seahawks finishing tied for NFL’s worst record - Field Gulls

Do you like to simulate seasons to see what potential outcomes you could get? ESPN does!

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) simmed the entire 2021 NFL season a whopping 20,000 times and the combined...





Rams contract rumors: 5 more players who could get new deals in 2021 - Turf Show Times

There are a handful of candidates to join Johnny Hekker