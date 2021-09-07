Dolphins depth chart 2021: Miami releases Week 1 depth chart versus Patriots

It is officially Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins are preparing to kick off their regular season campaign with a visit to their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots. In setting up for the Patriots, the Dolphins have updated their depth chart, organizing their in-season 53-man roster.

The depth chart does not include a lot of surprises along the first-team line, though there are a couple of positions worth noting. The starting group of wide receivers includes DeVante Parker and rookie Jaylen Waddle in the slot, which had been expected, but then also includes Jakeem Grant as the other outside receiver opposite Parker. Grant claiming a starting spot was not the expected position, especially with the training camp Albert Wilson had. Miami listed Wilson as the second-string slot receiver behind Waddle.

On the defense, the Dolphins listed their nickel package as their starting unit, pulling the fourth linebacker from their base 3-4 scheme off the field for an extra cornerback. The starting linebackers are Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, and Andrew Van Ginkel, while the cornerbacks are Justin Coleman, Byron Jones, and Xavien Howard. In the modern NFL, nickel formations are much more prevalent and are almost used as a base defense, so Miami making that their depth chart does make sense. One other interesting note for the linebackers is rookie Jaelan Phillips, who is listed as the third-string outside linebacker behind Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett.

The Dolphins will likely have to make changes to their depth chart on Sunday when they face the Patriots after placing starting left tackle Austin Jackson and second-team tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Jackson cannot play, the Dolphins could elevate Greg Little into the starting position at left tackle, or they could shuffle the line, including moving Jesse Davis from right tackle to left tackle, and either start second-string right tackle, rookie Liam Eichenberg, or move Robert Hunt from right guard to right tackle, and bring in either Little or Robert Jones at right guard. Shaheen missing the game would elevate Durham Smythe into the second-team, with Cethan Carter and rookie Hunter Long sharing the third-team responsibilities.

The full depth chart is: