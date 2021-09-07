The Splash Zone 9/7/21: Dolphins Place Two On COVID List

The Dolphins are opening their season against the Patriots on Sunday but are going to be without two key contributors as the team had to place Austin Jackson and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. Shaheen tested positive and is unvaccinated, meaning he’ll have to quarantine and will miss the game this weekend. The Jackson situation is a tad strange as no one is sure if we can expect to see him this Sunday or not. We’re not sure if he tested positive or is just a close contact at this moment.

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.

This news comes six days before the Miami Dolphins open up their 2021 season vs the New England Patriots in Foxborough

