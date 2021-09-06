Dolphins announce practice squad, add Isaiah Ford

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced their 2021 practice squad. Miami has a roster exemption for guard Durval Queiroz Neto, allowing them to sign 17 players to the practice squad, with every spot now filled. The Dolphins appear to have made a couple of transactions prior to announcing the squad on Monday.

Last week, the team released cornerback Jamal Perry then signed him to the practice squad. Earlier on Monday, the team announced they had promoted Perry back to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement following tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That opened a practice squad position.

Cornerback Tino Ellis was also previously reported as a signing for Miami’s practice squad. In Monday’s announcement, Ellis was not included as the team released him from the practice squad to create another available space.

To fill the open positions, Miami added fullback Carl Tucker, who spent training camp with the team. They also signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who is coming back to the team for about the 7,504,883rd time. Ford continues to be a bubble player for Miami, who has been waived, traded, placed on injured reserve, re-signed, elevated, and promoted during his time with Miami, appearing in 19 games with one start in the four seasons since he was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2017.

The full practice squad as of Monday’s announcement is:

Reid Sinnett, quarterback

Gerrid Doaks, running back

Patrick Laird, running back

Carl Tucker, running back

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver

Kirk Merritt, wide receiver

Brandon Powell, wide receiver

Durval Queiroz Neto, guard

Adam Pankey, tackle

Kion Smith, offensive line

Cameron Tom, center

Jabaal Sheard, defensive end

Milo Eifler, linebacker

Shaquem Griffin, linebacker

Calvin Munson, linebacker

Javaris Davis, cornerback

Jamal Perry, safety