Dolphins announce practice squad, add Isaiah Ford

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced their 2021 practice squad. Miami has a roster exemption for guard Durval Queiroz Neto, allowing them to sign 17 players to the practice squad, with every spot now filled. The Dolphins appear to have made a couple of transactions prior to announcing the squad on Monday.
Last week, the team released cornerback Jamal Perry then signed him to the practice squad. Earlier on Monday, the team announced they had promoted Perry back to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement following tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That opened a practice squad position.
Cornerback Tino Ellis was also previously reported as a signing for Miami’s practice squad. In Monday’s announcement, Ellis was not included as the team released him from the practice squad to create another available space.
To fill the open positions, Miami added fullback Carl Tucker, who spent training camp with the team. They also signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who is coming back to the team for about the 7,504,883rd time. Ford continues to be a bubble player for Miami, who has been waived, traded, placed on injured reserve, re-signed, elevated, and promoted during his time with Miami, appearing in 19 games with one start in the four seasons since he was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2017.
The full practice squad as of Monday’s announcement is:
Reid Sinnett, quarterback
Gerrid Doaks, running back
Patrick Laird, running back
Carl Tucker, running back
Isaiah Ford, wide receiver
Kirk Merritt, wide receiver
Brandon Powell, wide receiver
Durval Queiroz Neto, guard
Adam Pankey, tackle
Kion Smith, offensive line
Cameron Tom, center
Jabaal Sheard, defensive end
Milo Eifler, linebacker
Shaquem Griffin, linebacker
Calvin Munson, linebacker
Javaris Davis, cornerback
Jamal Perry, safety
