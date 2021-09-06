Miami Dolphins place Austin Jackson and Adam Shaheen on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins have placed tight end Adam Shaheen and starting left tackle Austin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported this news.

If Jackson is unavailable this Sunday, Greg Little could step in to start. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

Austin Jackson’s poor play has been the talk of the preseason. So, from a pure football standpoint, the dropoff between Jackson and the next guy might not be as earth-shattering as some expect. Nevertheless, losing your starting left tackle six days before the beginning of the season is #notgood— especially for an offensive line that struggled a season ago.

If Jackson can’t play, the team will turn to rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, veteran Jesse Davis, or the most likely candidate—Greg Little. Little was traded to the Dolphins on August 17th from the Carolina Panthers.

(Personally, I would like to see Liam Eichenberg get the start at left tackle (if healthy) )

Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, the notorious anti-vaxer— was also placed on the reserve list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that this was the result of a positive test. He will now Shaheen’s absence from Sunday’s game could spell a larger role for Durham Smythe or rookie TE Hunter Long.

In a related move, the team has promoted defensive back Jamal Perry to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup.

The news comes six days before the Miami Dolphins kickoff their 2021 season vs. the New England Patriots.

