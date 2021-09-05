The Splash Zone 9/5/21: Assessing The Dolphins Roster

We are one week away from the return of Miami Dolphins football and I’m sure every Dolphin fan is excited to see what this team does this year. Expectations are high after just barely missing the playoffs last season and we can only hope that Tua Tagovailoa takes the next step to elevate this team. The front office added some more talent around the second year quarterback to aid in his development and on the other side, they made sure to make their star defensive player, Xavien Howard, happy.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Former NFL scout assesses Miami Dolphins’ roster | Miami Herald

Former NFL scout Matt Williamson, who has worked for ESPN and now works for Pro Football Network, offered an assessment of the Miami Dolphins’ roster.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins’ Elandon Roberts set to return as starter on defense | Miami Herald

After the release of Benardrick McKinney, Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts is set to return as a starter on defense.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/3/21: Tua Tagovailoa Appreciates Brian Flores’ Support - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Field Yates: Jaylen Waddle most likely to be this year’s Justin Jefferson - The Phinsider

A respected ESPN fantasy analyst likes Waddle’s shot at being this year’s rookie breakout wide receiver.

Dolphins add Jamal Perry to practice squad - The Phinsider

Over the past several days, teams around the NFL have been busy, preparing for their respective 2021 regular-season opener, while also trimming their preseason roster down to the 53-man...

PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Running Back! - The Phinsider

So the polling to select our two starting defensive ends ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-