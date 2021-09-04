Dolphins add Jamal Perry to practice squad

Over the past several days, teams around the NFL have been busy, preparing for their respective 2021 regular-season opener, while also trimming their preseason roster down to the 53-man regular-season limit, scouring the waiver wire for available players, and building their 16-man practice squad. For the Miami Dolphins, we have been tracking all of these moves, including the addition of 16 players to the practice squad, with one spot available thanks to a roster exemption for International Pathways Program player, guard Durval Queiroz Neto. Now, the Dolphins have filled that final slot, and made a change to the practice squad.

The Dolphins have not yet announced any members of their practice squad, though there have been plenty of reports about who has been signed. As of Thursday, the 16 members of the practice squad were:

Reid Sinnett, quarterback

Gerrid Doaks, running back

Patrick Laird, running back

Jordan Scarlett, running back

Kirk Merritt, wide receiver

Brandon Powell, wide receiver

Durval Queiroz Neto, guard

Adam Pankey, tackle

Kion Smith, offensive line

Cameron Tom, center

Jabaal Sheard, defensive end

Jason Strowbridge, defensive end

Shaquem Griffin, linebacker

Calvin Munson, linebacker

Javaris Davis, cornerback

Tino Ellis, cornerback

The Dolphins did not practice on Friday, but they did make a practice-squad roster move. According to Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart, Miami added defensive back Jamal Perry and linebacker Milo Eifler to the practice squad. To make space, they released running back Jordan Scarlett.

Perry was waived by the Dolphins on Wednesday when they were awarded corneback Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets. Perry transitioned from cornerback to safety this summer, with Miami likely looking to continue his development at the new position while he is on the practice squad.

Eifler was signed as an undrafted free agent this year by the Jets out of Illinois. He was released in the final round of roster cuts last week.