PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Running Back!

So the polling to select our two starting defensive ends ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Jason Taylor- I am sure that this selection comes as no surprise. Taylor of course ran away with the voting earning 83% of all the votes cast or 892 votes out of 1,078 votes cast.

Cameron Wake- Wake came in second in this round of voting with 12% of the vote or 133 out of the total of 1,078 votes cast.

Before we head into nominations for the next round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End - Keith Jackson

- Keith Jackson Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Richmond Webb and Jake Long Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez Offensive Guards - Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg

- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake

So now we move onto the next position, running back. So I have toyed with going with two backs for our roster or returning to the wideout voting and adding the third-highest vote receiving wideout to our list to get our starting offense up to 11 players. I think I will take suggestions from you as to if you prefer a lineup with two WR’s or with two RB’s. So as this is a nominations post it will also include a poll so you can choose. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list. Please, feel free to do your own research on anyone on this list or anyone else that played the position in their time with the Dolphins. Please also feel free to make the argument for why and who you picked in the comments below. The following list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

Karim Abdul-Jabbar

Ronnie Brown

Reggie Bush

Larry Csonka

Kenyan Drake

Lorenzo Hampton

Jim Kiick

Benny Malone

Lamar Miller

Mercury Morris

Tony Nathan

Bernie Parmalee

Lamar Smith

Delvin Williams

Ricky Williams