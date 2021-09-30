Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

Week four of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features the AFC South Vs. the AFC North. The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Ohio this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their prime-time matchup this evening.

The Jaguars, who are in the first year of their reboot with Urban Meyer and rooking quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are off to a rough start this year, having dropped three games in a row to the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals. If the rumors are correct Urban Meyer is having quite the issue transitioning from college to the pros or at least knowing how to behave or treat his staff and co-workers at this level.

The Bengals, who are now in year two with last year's rookie sensation, quarterback Joe Burrow, are to this point holding onto a winning record, having won two out of their first three games. Cinci began the season on a high note, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in week one before dropping their week two contest to the Chicago Bears. The Bengals bounced back last week, defeating their divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers soundly, by a 24 to 10 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action or news from around the NFL this past weekend/week, or as always your Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) 4th AFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) 1st AFC North

When: Thursday, September 30th, 8:20 PM EST

Thursday, September 30th, 8:20 PM EST Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; FuboTV ; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; ; (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game) Odds: Bengals -7.5

Over/Under: 45.5