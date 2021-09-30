Colts vs Dolphins 2021 Week 4 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins return home this weekend to host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL regular season’s Week 4 slate of games. A game featuring the 1-2 Dolphins against the 0-3 Colts is not exactly a huge draw, and this week’s broadcast map via 506Sports.com shows that.

This week’s game is not going to a lot of the country. Buried in the CBS early-game lineup, the Colts at Dolphins will be the fourth game in the 1pm ET timeslot. The game will air in most of Florida, with just the Tampa Bay and the Mobile piece of the panhandle getting the Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles game instead. The same goes for Indiana, where most of the state (and pieces of Kentucky, Ohio, and Illinois) will see this game, while the Chicago market piece of Indiana will picked up the Chiefs and Eagles game. That is it for the Colts-Dolphins game this week. Even Hawaii, which had been getting the Dolphins each week for the tie to Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has opted for the Chiefs-Eagles as Tagovailoa continues into his second week of a stint on injured reserve.

Broadcasting the game will be Spero Dedes and Jay Feely.