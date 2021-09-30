Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK FOUR START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

Another fantasy week has come and gone, and by now, you are beginning to get a feel for how your team is constructed. Are you light on running backs? How does your wide receiver squad look? It may be time to start putting trade offers out there. Take a look at a position at which you have depth, and then offer up one or two of those guys for a target on another squad who may have had an off game or two. It’s hard to win a championship while sitting on your hands! Do some dirty work!

Let’s look back at how we did last week.

Week Three Starts: Stefon Diggs, Kyle Pitts, Justin Herbert

Stefon Diggs had himself a solid game, going for 6 catches, 62 yards. Unfortunately, he didn’t find the endzone on a day where Josh Allen threw for 4 touchdowns, but there’s no need to panic on Diggs yet. I whiffed on Kyle Pitts in Week Three. The rookie only had two catches for 35 yards as the Falcons passing attack as a whole has been a shell of its former self. I did, however, nail the Herbert selection, as he passed for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns while also adding 16 yards rushing.

Week Three Sits: Jonnu Smith, James Robinson, Zack Moss

I correctly told you to bench Jonnu Smith, as he had one single catch for just 4 yards. I incorrectly told you to bench James Robinson, who had a monster game against the Cardinals; going for 88 yards rushing and a TD, while adding 6 receptions for 46 yards. Robinson has definitely turned the corner quickly this season. Zack Moss was another miss, unfortunately. Moss went for 60 yards rushing, plus 3 for 31 and a TD through the air.

As for our Dolphins decisions, Will Fuller had 3 receptions for 20 yards, while adding a 2 point conversion reception. I did say I would only start Fuller if Tua Tagovailoa was playing, and he did not play, so we’ll take a mulligan on that decision. I recommended benching whichever QB lined up behind center on Sunday, and that turned out to be Jacoby Brissett. Brissett mustered just 215 yards passing, adding 37 yards and TD on the ground. Not what you want to see from your fantasy QB on any given week.

It wasn’t my finest week in Week Three, but I’d say we hit on 4 of 7 picks after you take the Fuller decision out of the equation due to a technicality. That’s still a 57% hit rate, but we’ll obviously try to do better this week!

Now it’s time to look ahead to WEEK FOUR and see if we can get back on track!

Start:

Tom Brady – QB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This Sunday night, when Tampa travels to Foxboro Stadium, Tom Brady will return to the city in which he had so much success during the previous two decades. Brady will face his former team, the New England Patriots and it has the potential to be a revenge game for the ages! Are you going to doubt Brady and his ability to self-motivate in a match-up against Bill Belichick? I didn’t think so. Get your popcorn ready.

Ja’Marr Chase – WR – Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase has been lighting it up in his rookie season – catching at least one touchdown pass in each of his first three starts while totaling 4 TD grabs total. I see no reason why that streak won’t continue against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night this week. Chase is the place where fantasy weeks go to thrive.

Cooper Kupp – WR – Los Angeles Rams

Listen, you weren’t benching Kupp for any reason this week after the stellar wideout has nabbed a total of 5 touchdowns through three games this season. But, his matchup is really juicy in this contest, as he faces off with the Arizona Cardinals and their weak secondary. Vegas sets the OVER/UNDER at an enticing 53.5 points, so your cup is sure to runneth over when you start Cooper Kupp in Week Four.

Sit:

Latavius Murray – RB – Baltimore Ravens

Many predicted that Latavius Murray would end up being the number one option in the Baltimore backfield after both JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season due to injuries. So far, Lamar Jackson has said, “eff that,” as he has handled the bulk of the rushing attempts this season. Even when Jackson isn’t handling things himself, undrafted rookie Ty’Son Williams has split carries with Murray. Against Denver’s stout defense, I’m not trusting anyone not named Lamar Jackson in that Ravens offense.

Damien Harris – RB – New England Patriots

Bill Belichick will want to control the clock against the potent Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but I’m not sure that the Patriots will be able to stick to that game-script for too long in this one. I truly believe that Tom Brady is going to want to throw it early and often to prove to his former coach that he was the fuel that made that New England engine purr for so long when he was leading the Patriots to Super Bowl title after Super Bowl title, which could lead to a lopsided scoreboard quickly. The Buccaneers also boast the 10th best rushing defense in fantasy this season, so Harris would be better left on your bench if you have other options this week.

David Njoku – TE – Cleveland Browns

David Njoku got folks excited after going for 3 catches and 76 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One. In week two, he fell quite a bit, only grabbing two balls for 18 yards. Week three, he completely disappeared, as he wasn’t targeted a single time while playing 50 snaps against the Chicago Bears. That, my friends, is a player who is trending down... way down. Njoku would benefit from a change of scenery, as the talented athlete just hasn’t been much of a factor in Cleveland since being drafted. Either way, bench him this week, and probably forever.

*DOLPHINS DECISIONS*

Start:

Jaylen Waddle - WR

Jaylen Waddle once again makes the START section of my Dolphins Decisions. If you’re in a PPR league, Waddle is your guy! He had 12 receptions last week for just 58 yards, but that was good for 17.8 points – a really nice point total for someone who only averaged 4.8 yards per reception. Indianapolis can be beaten through the air, and I expect better yardage numbers for Waddle in this one.

Sit:

Malcolm Brown – RB

Malcolm Brown broke off a long 24 yard TD run against the Raiders last week, yet still only managed 31 yards on the ground. Miami, frustratingly, doesn’t like to run the ball. And when they do give it to Brown, it’s usually in short yardage situations which don’t amount to much opportunity for fantasy points. Gaskin is your safest option in this backfield as he is good for a few receptions per game. Brown has zero catches through three games. Sit Brown this week.

___

There you have it! That’s my advice for week four. Let me know how you did last week by tweeting at me at @MBrave13! Did you win? Did you lose? Did Justin Herbert lead you to the promised land? I’ll be back giving you my START/SITS for week five next week!