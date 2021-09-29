PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Running Back Poll (again)!

Well as I had mentioned at the bottom of the last post that we had for voting on running backs that had been nominated I was leaving for New Mexico and was gone for about a week and a half. Then I returned to the barrage that is taking care of a loved one’s estate once they pass (something that I have been working on now for three months but never seems to end). So being busy I put off restarting this series for a week and then yesterday my internet was down and then my power went out and then the internet was still down because of course. So long story short when I went to pull the previous post with the poll to pull the results so that we could move on and finish this week into next it was nowhere to be found so now I have to ask everyone to vote again. It will be the same poll and hopefully either way it will yield similar results.

Before we head into voting for this round of nominations let’s look at where we are at building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

Quarterback - Dan Marino

Center - Dwight Stephenson

Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

Tight End - Keith Jackson

Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

Offensive Guards - Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg

Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake

So now please vote for the running back that you believe is the best