 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Rams snatch top spot with win over Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford wanted to play Tom Brady in a meaningful game. Sources also say he took the top spot in The Phinsider’s Week 4 Power Rankings!

By Josh Houtz
/ new
Rams, Bucaneers, NFL Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Week three of the 2021 NFL season had some exciting finishes, but the biggest surprise of the weekend was the Los Angeles Rams defeating the defending Super Bowl Champions 34-24 in thrilling fashion.

(Spoiler Alert)

As you can suspect, with their loss to the Rams, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer the No.1 team in our power rankings. Unfortunately, like the Bucs, the Miami Dolphins also continue to plummet down our week four NFL power rankings, as well.

But enough with the spoilers, let’s take a look at our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

Our power rankings on The Phinsider are slightly different than other places around the web. Instead of just taking last week’s rankings, moving teams that won up and teams that loss down, we start with a clean slate every week. Then, Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picks in a draft-style rankings, answering the question, “Who will win the Super Bowl?” It can lead to some dramatic changes in the rankings sometimes, but it can also lead to a team staying in place, despite maybe a poor showing the previous weekend.

Nogle is busy, so I (@Houtz) decided to battle on like Hans Solo. If you don’t like one of the rankings, yell at me. But I must warn you, I saw the second Wreck-It Ralph and sometimes I don’t read the comments. Now on to my rankings:

The Phinsider’s 2021 NFL Week 4 Power Rankings

  1. Los Angeles Rams
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  3. Green Bay Packers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Arizona Cardinals
  6. Buffalo Bills
  7. Baltimore Ravens
  8. Las Vegas Raiders
  9. Cleveland Browns
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. Los Angeles Chargers
  12. Tennessee Titans
  13. Seattle Seahawks
  14. Carolina Panthers
  15. San Francisco 49ers
  16. New Orleans Saints
  17. Denver Broncos
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Minnesota Vikings
  20. Miami Dolphins
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Pittsburgh Steelers
  23. Washington Football Team
  24. Philadelphia Eagles
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Indianapolis Colts
  28. New York Giants
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Houston Texans
  31. Jacksonville Jaguars
  32. New York Jets

If you see a mistake, let me know. Last week I posted a team twice.

Loading comments...