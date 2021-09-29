Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots reportedly reach one-year extension with linebacker Raekwon McMillan - Pats Pulpit

Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL in August.





Joe Douglas’s Offensive Line Project is Failing - Gang Green Nation

"Football is a game of wills," Douglas told reporters back in 2019. "We’re going to try to build a team that can impose their will on other teams and to do that you have to be strong up front."





Bills’ offense rallies around Brian Daboll following personal loss this week - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills’ offense broke out on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, with quarterback Josh Allen accounting for five touchdowns and the team gaining nearly 500 yards. While this...

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson is pushing the ball downfield at a historic rate. - Baltimore Beatdown

The fourth-year passer wants to make defenses pay overtop. His receivers need to oblige.





Report Card: Grading the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 3 loss to the Bengals - Behind the Steel Curtain

Letter grade scores for all the Pittsburgh Steelers units.





Ja’Marr Chase is an elite deep threat in the NFL so far - Cincy Jungle

The rookie receiver’s PFF numbers confirm what fans have seen: the LSU product is torching defenses.





Myles Garrett breaks Browns’ franchise record with 4.5 sacks - Dawgs By Nature

AFC SOUTH:

The Newest Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors - Battle Red Blog

It’s heating up in here.





Titans EDGE Ola Adeniyi Continues to Exceed Expecations - Music City Miracles

The talk all offseason was about the Titans improving the pass by signing Bud Dupree to an $80 million deal.

Unfortunately, Dupree has begun the 2021 season slowly as he continues to recover from a...





Trevor Lawrence has an opportunity to overcome adversity - Big Cat Country

Knee-jerk reactions: Colts lose more than another game in Nashville - Stampede Blue

It’s been a decade since the Indianapolis Colts have started a season with three straight losses. In 2011, Peyton Manning missed the season after having another surgery on his neck, and Curtis...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler has torn ACL; out for season - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have lost KJ Hamler for the season with a left knee injury. The injury occurred during the second quarter in their game against the New York Jets.





Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 3 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert finished his first clean game of 2021, as well.





Las Vegas Raiders are ‘hopeful’ Josh Jacobs can practice this week - Silver And Black Pride

Standout tailback has missed past two games





Report: Josh Gordon plans to sign with Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride

The NFL recently told the 2013 All-Pro receiver he would be reinstated.

NFC EAST:

Giants defend Evan Engram after fans cheer him OFF the field - Big Blue View

Fumble, drop draw ire of MetLife Stadium crowd in latest Giants’ loss





Eagles-Cowboys final score: Philadelphia completely underwhelm in loss to Dallas, 41-21 - Bleeding Green Nation

Despite the score, Philly’s defense was the (only) bright spot on Monday night.





Cowboys game ball: Dallas defense is starting to assert itself with young guys leading the way - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys offense is as advertised, but the defense is starting to show itself.





It’s official; Washington’s defense isn’t scaring anybody - Hogs Haven

Let me start this by acknowledging that the offense could have done a lot more to help the defense in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Logan Thomas lost a fumble in the middle of the field in...

NFC NORTH:

Packers-49ers Stat of the Week: Jerome Boger’s awfulness can now be quantified - Acme Packing Company

Officials have a huge impact on games, and we shouldn’t be afraid to discuss them as active participants.





Monday Overreactions: The Lions are going to be good soon - Pride Of Detroit

Maybe sooner than we think.





2021 NFL week 3: Chicago Bears offense flops in Justin Fields first start versus the Cleveland Browns - Windy City Gridiron

Woof. Browns mascot Swagger Jr. said it best when asked how he thought the Bears rookie QB looked.





Vikings Stock Market Report: Seahawks Edition - Daily Norseman

There’s no place like home for the Vikings - at least a home full of fans- as the Vikings played their first game at home in front of a full stadium in nearly 700 days. The used the occasion to do...

NFC SOUTH:

Report: Terron Armstead expected to miss several weeks - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints’ left tackle is expected to be back later this season





Falcons’ Week 3 player of the game is Dante Fowler - The Falcoholic

He might have saved the game.





Carolina Panthers trade for corner C.J. Henderson - Cat Scratch Reader

Scott Fitterer is out there wheeling and dealing again.





Bucs Week 3 Top Performers: Searching for silver linings - Bucs Nation

A bad day in Los Angeles makes good performers tough to find.

NFC WEST:

Five 49ers takeaways against the Packers: Kyle Shanahan has a big challenge ahead of him - Niners Nation

The Niners shot themselves in the foot over and over in their home opener.





Arizona Cardinals and Jordan Hicks continue to benefit from each other - Revenge of the Birds

The offseason would have you believe that the Arizona Cardinals had irrevocably damaged their relationship.





What is it going to take for the Seahawks to fire Ken Norton Jr? - Field Gulls

I’ve seen enough.

This is the third straight season I’ve written a column demanding the ousting of Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. He got a reprieve with the improvement...





Rams SLAM Bucs in Week 3: 5 things we learned from the game - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford found another target that he likes, SoFi Stadium has special magic, and three more things