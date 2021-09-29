Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots reportedly reach one-year extension with linebacker Raekwon McMillan - Pats Pulpit
Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL in August.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Joe Douglas’s Offensive Line Project is Failing - Gang Green Nation
"Football is a game of wills," Douglas told reporters back in 2019. "We’re going to try to build a team that can impose their will on other teams and to do that you have to be strong up front."
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills’ offense rallies around Brian Daboll following personal loss this week - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills’ offense broke out on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, with quarterback Josh Allen accounting for five touchdowns and the team gaining nearly 500 yards. While this...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson is pushing the ball downfield at a historic rate. - Baltimore Beatdown
The fourth-year passer wants to make defenses pay overtop. His receivers need to oblige.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report Card: Grading the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 3 loss to the Bengals - Behind the Steel Curtain
Letter grade scores for all the Pittsburgh Steelers units.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ja’Marr Chase is an elite deep threat in the NFL so far - Cincy Jungle
The rookie receiver’s PFF numbers confirm what fans have seen: the LSU product is torching defenses.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Myles Garrett breaks Browns’ franchise record with 4.5 sacks - Dawgs By Nature
Celebrate with a badass t-shirt and hoodie too.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Newest Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors - Battle Red Blog
It’s heating up in here.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans EDGE Ola Adeniyi Continues to Exceed Expecations - Music City Miracles
The talk all offseason was about the Titans improving the pass by signing Bud Dupree to an $80 million deal.
Unfortunately, Dupree has begun the 2021 season slowly as he continues to recover from a...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Trevor Lawrence has an opportunity to overcome adversity - Big Cat Country
Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here.
We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Knee-jerk reactions: Colts lose more than another game in Nashville - Stampede Blue
It’s been a decade since the Indianapolis Colts have started a season with three straight losses. In 2011, Peyton Manning missed the season after having another surgery on his neck, and Curtis...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler has torn ACL; out for season - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have lost KJ Hamler for the season with a left knee injury. The injury occurred during the second quarter in their game against the New York Jets.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 3 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert finished his first clean game of 2021, as well.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders are ‘hopeful’ Josh Jacobs can practice this week - Silver And Black Pride
Standout tailback has missed past two games
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Report: Josh Gordon plans to sign with Chiefs - Arrowhead Pride
The NFL recently told the 2013 All-Pro receiver he would be reinstated.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants defend Evan Engram after fans cheer him OFF the field - Big Blue View
Fumble, drop draw ire of MetLife Stadium crowd in latest Giants’ loss
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles-Cowboys final score: Philadelphia completely underwhelm in loss to Dallas, 41-21 - Bleeding Green Nation
Despite the score, Philly’s defense was the (only) bright spot on Monday night.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys game ball: Dallas defense is starting to assert itself with young guys leading the way - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys offense is as advertised, but the defense is starting to show itself.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
It’s official; Washington’s defense isn’t scaring anybody - Hogs Haven
Let me start this by acknowledging that the offense could have done a lot more to help the defense in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Logan Thomas lost a fumble in the middle of the field in...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers-49ers Stat of the Week: Jerome Boger’s awfulness can now be quantified - Acme Packing Company
Officials have a huge impact on games, and we shouldn’t be afraid to discuss them as active participants.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Monday Overreactions: The Lions are going to be good soon - Pride Of Detroit
Maybe sooner than we think.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2021 NFL week 3: Chicago Bears offense flops in Justin Fields first start versus the Cleveland Browns - Windy City Gridiron
Woof. Browns mascot Swagger Jr. said it best when asked how he thought the Bears rookie QB looked.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Stock Market Report: Seahawks Edition - Daily Norseman
There’s no place like home for the Vikings - at least a home full of fans- as the Vikings played their first game at home in front of a full stadium in nearly 700 days. The used the occasion to do...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Report: Terron Armstead expected to miss several weeks - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints’ left tackle is expected to be back later this season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons’ Week 3 player of the game is Dante Fowler - The Falcoholic
He might have saved the game.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers trade for corner C.J. Henderson - Cat Scratch Reader
Scott Fitterer is out there wheeling and dealing again.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Week 3 Top Performers: Searching for silver linings - Bucs Nation
A bad day in Los Angeles makes good performers tough to find.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Five 49ers takeaways against the Packers: Kyle Shanahan has a big challenge ahead of him - Niners Nation
The Niners shot themselves in the foot over and over in their home opener.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals and Jordan Hicks continue to benefit from each other - Revenge of the Birds
The offseason would have you believe that the Arizona Cardinals had irrevocably damaged their relationship.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
What is it going to take for the Seahawks to fire Ken Norton Jr? - Field Gulls
I’ve seen enough.
This is the third straight season I’ve written a column demanding the ousting of Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. He got a reprieve with the improvement...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams SLAM Bucs in Week 3: 5 things we learned from the game - Turf Show Times
Matthew Stafford found another target that he likes, SoFi Stadium has special magic, and three more things
