Phinsider Radio show notes: Dolphins collapse in Las Vegas

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 25, 2021.

Dolphins score the first 14 points. Elandon Roberts walks for an 82-yard touchdown return.

The running game was working, Malcolm Brown scored on a 24-yard run.

The team averaged five yards a carry.

Brown 7-31; Myles Gaskin 13-65; Jacoby Brissett 7-37.

Each had a run of over 15 yards.

The defense forced a horrible intentional call play on Carr and the Raiders punted on 4th and 20, trailing 14-0.

Joker Gif: and here we go…

Brissett launches a ball over the head of Jaylen Waddle, who was not moving. Brissett was not being pressured. It almost looked like a designed screen — maybe PART of a play.

The wrong read gives Casey Hayward the easiest tackle of his life for a safety.

Brissett sacked just twice for 18 yards.

Sacks allowed per game for the Dolphins



2021: 3.3 (28th)

2020: 2.1 (14th)

2019: 3.6 (32nd)

2018: 3.2 (27th) — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 27, 2021

Austin Jackson had some bad penalties.

Raiders get a field goal on the next drive.

Dolphins punt and then give up a 10-play 95-yard touchdown drive.

Two unnecessary roughness penalties.

Dolphins had 8 penalties for 68 yards

Raiders had 8 for 104 yards.

Miami’s penalties per game (NFL rank)



2021: 7.3 (24th)

2020: 4.3 (3rd)

2019: 5.6 (6th) — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 27, 2021

Elandon Roberts forces a fumble but the Raiders recover.

Raiders fumbled three times on the day, recovered all of them.

Raiders averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

Peyton Barber killed them in the second half with 111 yards.

This team is really hurting without Raekwon Davis in the middle. The gash runs are usually right up the gut.

Team scores on Spider 2 y banana on the next play.

Despite all this nonsense, the Dolphins are in position to hit a field goal and go into the half with the ball on the flip side.

Jason Sanders misses a 48-yard field goal.

Dolphins decide to play football in the fourth quarter after being shut out in the third.

Mike Gesicki comes up huge on a 4th and 20!!

Finished with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards. He was frustrated when he wasn’t being thrown at early in the game when he was open.

The Dolphins use the Wildcat — horribly with Malcolm Brown (6-7 outside of his touchdown run) — before Jacoby Brissett walks it in.

Will Fuller is then all alone in the end zone for the 2-point try.

Why change the game plan when spreading the football around had been working so well?

How do you have Fuller wide open with a great play after using the wildcat!?

Jarvis Waddle catches 12 of 13 targets for 58 yards….

4.8 AVERAGE!

Jaylen Waddle produced the lowest receiving yards total for any non RB with 12 or more catches in a single NFL game since stats started being kept in 1950, per @Stathead.

When did a playmaker need to make a play?

Parker caught 4 of 7 passes for 42 yards / Fuller caught 3 of 6 targets for 20 yards / Gaskin caught 3 of 6 targets for 9 yards / Brown caught 0 of 2 targets.

Be sure to subscribe to Phinsider Radio on Spotify, ITunes, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Expect new episodes from Jake and Josh every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the season. Questions and comments can be directed to us on Twitter @Jmendel94 and @Houtz. Any questions received on Wednesday and before will be read on our Wednesday mailbag episode!