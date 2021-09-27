The Splash Zone 9/27/21: Dolphins Fall To 1-2

I missed the second and third quarters but it appears I didn’t miss much during that time. The Dolphins offense sounded like it was pretty stale and the defense could only do so much with how many times they were out there. The offense feels like it’s being piloted by Adam Gase again as the play calling was very questionable and as of right now, the co-offensive coordinator idea is just not working. Give the team credit though, they fought till the very end. It’s just a disappointing start to the season where expectations were so high after the success of last year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins drop overtime heartbreaker to Las Vegas Raiders | Miami Herald

The Dolphins gave up 25 answered points in a 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Dolphins at Raiders

Miami Dolphins Waste Great Start and Great Comeback at Las Vegas - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins' great fourth-quarter comeback goes for naught

Instant Analysis: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28 (OT) - Orlando Sentinel

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Dolphins vs. Raiders - Game Recap - September 26, 2021 - ESPN

Get a recap of the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders football game.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/26/21: Dolphins at Raiders - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Week 3 Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information - The Phinsider

SECTIONS

NFL 2021 Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs Raiders - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders later this afternoon. This is the second straight season Miami has visited the Raiders in their new Las Vegas stadium, with the Dolphins coming away...

Bills vs Dolphins 2021 Week 2: Live stream, TV, odds, weather, more - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Week 3 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in Week 3, with the Raiders coming away with the win in overtime. It was not pretty for Miami, but they fought their way back and forced the...

Should The Dolphins Have Gone For It On fourth And two? - The Phinsider

It’s tricky...