Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 final score and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in Week 3, with the Raiders coming away with the win in overtime. It was not pretty for Miami, but they fought their way back and forced the extra period, but just could not come away with the win and now fall to 1-2 on the season.

The Raiders move to 3-0 on the year, becoming the first team to go undefeated in three games to open the season against teams that won at least 10 games the previous year.

Final Score

Dolphins 25 - Raiders 28

First Quarter

The Dolphins defense came out looking to make a statement on the first possession for the Raiders. Former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake started for the injured Josh Jacobs and took his first carry for three yards, but then quarterback Derek Carr threw an incomplete pass and Christian Wilkins came up the middle on third down to record a seven-yard sack and force a three-and-out punt.

Miami’s opening possession started at their own 32-yard line, and they were able to move quickly with a Malcolm Brown starting the drive with a six-yard run. After an incompletion, Jacoby Brissett, starting at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was able to find DeVante Parker for an eight-yard gain and a first down. The drive stalled after that, however with Myles Gaskin picking up five yards, then an incomplete pass before Brissett failed to pick up the first down on a scramble. Miami punted.

The Raiders came out firing again, living up to their reputation as a pass-first offense. After a Drake run for two yards, Carr threw to Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards, then to Darren Waller for seven yards. Peyton Barber picked up three yards on 2nd-and-3, which was then followed by a 23-yard pass from Carr to Bryan Edwards. After Drake picked up five yards, moving up to the Miami 21-yard line, Carr looked across the middle only to have Elandon Roberts pick off the pass and return it 85-yards for the score. Dolphins 7-0.

Las Vegas opened their next possession with Drake again getting the run, picking up three yards. Carr then threw to Renfrow for six yards. After Barber ran for no gain on 3rd-and-1, the Raiders elected to go for it on 4th-and-1, but Barber was again stuffed and MIami took over at the Raiders’ 34-yard line.

Brown picked up two yards, then Gaskin added three more to start Miami’s drive. Brissett then threw to rookie Jaylen Waddle, who bobbled the ball but came down with it right at the marker, giving Miami a first down. On 1st-and-10 from the Raiders’ 24-yard line, Brown took the ball to the endzone and extended Miami’s lead to 14 points. Dolphins 14-0.

Las Vegas began their drive at their own 25-yard line after the touchback, with an incomplete pass from Brissett toward Drake. They came back on the next play again throwing to Drake, this time for a 10-yard gain. After two more incomplete passes, Carr floated a ball to no one in particular that Renfrow somehow reacted to and slid under just in time for a 25-yard gain. Carr was called for intentional grounding on the next play, losing 18 yards with an incomplete pass on 2nd-and-28, then an eight-yard pass to Foster Moreau. Las Vegas punted, downing the ball at the Miami one-yard line.

On the first play from the one, the Dolphins appeared to expect a blitz that did not come, Brissett threw a pass too high to Waddle in the endzone, and the Raiders reacted for the safety. Dolphins 14-2.

After the free-kick, the Raiders started at their 37-yard line, then picked up four yards on a Barber run to end the first quarter.

Reactions

Okay pass rush. It is time to show up. This is the top passing team in the league, and you know they are going to pass way more than they are going to run. Good start from Wilkins. Now keep it up.

The Dolphins probably made the right choice on the punt. If last week had not happened,

PICK! TOUCHDOWN! Roberts may have had the slowest return on an 82-yard pick-six ever, but he (a) kept the takeaway streak alive, now at 25 games, and (b) scored to give Miami the lead. He stayed perfectly in his zone and made a great play.

Zach Sieler is making some early plays today. He is just clogging up the middle of the line.

This is so much better. The Dolphins are here and playing this week, instead of not even showing up last week.

The safety was ugly. The Dolphins had to be betting on a blitz, but had no way to correct it once the blitz did not come. Brissett’s throw was a little too high, and Waddle could not make a move before he was hit for the loss.

Second Quarter

After the break, Carr threw incomplete before finding Henry Ruggs for 18-yards on the sideline. Drake picked up another two yards, then Waller caught a pass for eight yards. Drake picked up another six yards as the Raiders tried to establish a more balanced offense. After an incomplete pass, Carr was pulled down by a blitzing Brandon Jones for a sack, leading to a 50-yard field goal. Dolphins 14-5.

Miami’s offense tried to find some rhythm, starting with a 12-yard pass to Parker. Gaskin ran for four yards on the next play, then Will Fuller made his first catch as a Dolphins player, picking up eight yards. Gaskin ran for a yard, then for six yards, to set up 3rd-and-3. On a shovel pass, tight end Mike Gesicki converted with a four-yard gain, but the drive would only gain one more yard, thanks to a Gaskin run, and Miami punted from the Las Vegas 39.

Starting at their own five-yard line, the Raiders were able to pick up five yards on a Barber run, then have 15 yards added to the play when Roberts was called for a late hit. Barber then added another four yards before a perfect pass from Carr to Ruggs, with the receiver using his body perfectly to shield cornerback Xavien Howard from the ball, gained 23 yards. After an incomplete pass, Carr was able to find Waller for 12 yards. Barber then ran for two yards, followed by a five-yard run. A beautifully designed motion into a pass in the flat freed up Ruggs for a 21-yard catch-and-run, with Jevon Holland called for an unnecessary roughness penalty for helmet-to-helmet contact. Set up with a 1st-and-Goal from the Miami four-yard line, Barber picked up two yards before fumbling and Alec Ingold was able to recover and add another yard. Carr then threw to Ingold for a one-yard touchdown. Dolphins 14-12.

The Dolphins started with the ball at their own 24-yard line, with a defensive holding penalty adding five yards. Brissett was then sacked, however, dropping Miami back 13 yards. On 2nd-and-23, Gaskin picked up 14 yards. On 3rd-and-9, Brissett scrambled for 10 yards and the first down. Brissett then found Fuller for 10 yards to move Miami to the 50-yard line. After a Miami timeout, Brissett connected with Gesicki for nine yards, then Waddle for seven yards. After Miami’s final timeout of the half, a low snap from Michael Deiter to Brissett nearly blew up the play, but Brissett managed to get the ball away toward Brown. Brissett then threw to Waddle for four yards, then spiked the ball with two seconds left to leave time for a Jason Sanders field goal attempt. Sanders’ 48-yard attempt hit the right upright and fell for a missed field goal as the half ended.

Reactions

Miami started the game on fire, but have slowed down now. They need to find the same energy if they want to hold on to this lead.

The second quarter felt like Miami was stuck in neutral. There was nothing overly bad, but there was not a lot of good either during the period. It just felt like a “meh” period for the Dolphins.

Wow that ball hitting the upright was loud!

Third Quarter

Miami started the second half with the ball, breaking out a shirt pass to Waddle to start the drive, but a Brown penalty for a cut block backed the Dolphins to their own 15-yard line. Gaskin picked up a yard on 1st-and-20, before a screen to Gaskin added only four more yards. On 3rd-and-15, Miami settled for a four-yard gain on a slant to Waddle who fumbled but Miami was able to recover. The Dolphins punted on the three-and-out drive.

Las Vegas started their first possession of the half with a 14-yard run from Barber straight up the middle of Miami’s defense. After a deep shot toward Ruggs fell incomplete, Carr threw a short pass to Waller for a four-yard gain. On 3rd-and-6, Carr connected with Zay Jones for 15 yards, then an unnecessary roughness penalty on Justin Coleman, who tackled Jones by the helmet, added another 15 yards. On a Ruggs end around, the receiver picked up seven yards, but appeared to be injured on the play. Barber was then able to pick up four yards to give the Raiders a first down at the Dolphins’ 13-yard line. The Raiders then backed up to the Miami 23-yard line after an offensive pass interference penalty, with Renfrow picking up 10 of the needed 18 yards on the next pass. Carr scrambled out of pressure on the 3rd-and-9 play, finding Renfrow for the touchdown. Raiders 19-14.

Miami still did not find a rhythm on their next possession, with Brissett looking deep on first down, but not being able to connect with Parker. On second down, he was able to find Waddle for two yards on a screen pass, then found the rookie again for seven yards, appearing to come up a yard short of the first down, but an unnecessary roughness penalty provided Miami a new set of downs. The Dolphins would not do anything with those downs, however, as Gaskin picked up three yards in between two incomplete passes. Miami punted.

Barber continued to find space up the middle, gaining 19 yards. He found only three yards on the next play, with the Raiders going to the air, but still finding Barber for a 23-yard gain on a dump-off over the middle. Barber appeared to pick up 12 yards, but an offensive holding penalty backed up the Raiders to a 1st-and-20 from the Miami 49-yard line. Carr looked deep for Bryan Edwards, but Nik Needham broke up the pass. Drake then gained seven yards on a short pass from Carr. On 3rd-and-13, Carr found Waller on an out-route for 23 yards. Carr ended the quarter with a throw at the feet of Renfrow as the pass rush applied pressure.

Reactions

That was not the way to come out and set the tone for the second half. A three-and-out for a total of -1 yards was disappointing.

The Raiders have clearly found their rhythm, while the Dolphins seem to still be stuck in neutral. Miami has to get it in gear quickly.

The third quarter felt just like the second. The Dolphins cannot do anything and they are having trouble against a methodical drive from the Raiders. They are in this game, but they have to respond quickly or the Raiders could pull away.

Fourth Quarter

On the first play of the quarter, Drake picked up 16 yards to set up 1st-and-Goal from the Dolphins’ one-yard line. Ingold was stuffed at the one. On the next play, Barber went up and over the pile for the score, but the extra point was missed. Raiders 25-14.

Starting at their own 25-yard line after the touchback, Miami actually moved the ball some on the drive. After an incomplete pass, Gaskin picked up five yards, then on 3rd-and-5, Brissett threw to Gesicki for eight yards. That was followed by passes to Waddle for nine yards and Gaskin for two yards, before two Brissett scramble, one for four yards, one for two yards. Brissett then threw to Fuller for two yards before a sack backed up Miami five yards and set up a 46-yard field goal. Raiders 25-17.

The Raiders picked up four yards on first down, then three yards on second down. Facing a 3rd-and-3, the Raiders looked to pass across the middle, with cornerback Xavien Howard able to break up the pass and force a three-and-out punt from Las Vegas.

Miami, trailing by eight and needing to find any sort of momentum, started the drive with a three-yard pass from Brissett to Gaskin. After an incomplete pass on a low throw, Brissett managed to avoid the pressure and run around in the backfield, but threw too high for Parker deep over the middle; Maxx Crosby was called for roughing the passer for a late hit on Brissett, saving Miami’s drive. Brisset threw to Gesicki for five yard, then Gaskin picked up four yards. The Raiders called a timeout to avoid a penalty for too many men on the field, then stopped Brown on a run for no gain, setting up a 4th-and-1 play. The Dolphins attempted a quarterback sneak for the first down, but the ball never moved forward and Miami turned it over on downs.

The Dolphins defense showed up on the next Raiders possession. They stuffed Barber on a run for a two-yard loss, then tackled him after just one yard on second down. After Miami’s first timeout, Carr was sacked by Brandon Jones on a beautiful blitz straight up the middle, dropping the Raiders 15 yards and forcing the punt.

Miami started the drive with 3:22 remaining on the clock with the ball at the 18-yard line following a 67-yard punt. Needing to go through the air with just one timeout remaining, Brissett came out firing. He found Waddle for nine yards, then Gesicki for six yards. He then found Gesicki again for seven yards before two straight incomplete passes set up 4th-and-3. After Austin Jackson was called for a false start, Miami faced 4th-and-8, somehow Parker came up with a pass that appeared to go through Casey Hayward and into Parker just off the grass, gaining 15 yards and keeping Miami’s drive alive at the 50-yard line. After the two-minute warning, Brissett threw to Waddle for four yards. Gesicki caught the next pass for 10 yards and got out of bounds to stop the clock. Brissett went back to Gesicki, this time for a nine-yard gain over the middle. Brissett took a shot at the endzone, throwing toward Mack Hollins, with a pass interference call setting up Miami with 1st-and-Goal with the ball at the one-yard line. Miami tried a wildcat play on first down, with Brown keeping the direct snap but being stopped for a one-yard loss. They tried it again on second down, with Brown getting to the one-yard line. Miami used their final timeout after the play. Brissett was stuffed on a run attempt on third down, then with the clock running, Miami got another snap off with Brissett fighting through pressure and finding the endzone somehow. Fuller caught the two-point conversion pass to tie the game. Tied 25-25.

The Raiders knelt to kill the clock and go to overtime.

Reactions

The Dolphins finally get the defense back in gear, forcing the three-and-out with seven minutes remaining in the game. Great pass breakup from Howard to lead to the punt. Can the Dolphins put something together on offense now?

Wow. That sneak was just bad. Brissett was just trying to bury himself into the offensive line and never went anywhere.

Miami is now 0-for-5 on fourth-down attempts. Need to find a way to fix that.

Make it 1-for-6 now on fourth down.

Make it 2-for-7 as Miami scores on fourth and goal to tie it up!

This game may kill me.

Overtime

The Raiders won the toss and will receive. Miami has to prevent a touchdown here. Barber picked up six yards to start the drive, then Carr found Ruggs for 16 yards. Andrew Van Ginkel stuffed the Barber run on the first down play, but then Carr was able to find Edwards over the middle for 32 yards. After Barber was tackled after just a yard, Carr looked deep for Waller in the endzone, but overthrew him. Carr was then forced to throw away the pass, leading to a field goal attempt. The kick was good, giving the Raiders the lead, but leaving the door open for Miami. Raiders 28-25.

Miami took a deep shot on first down, looking for Fuller down the sideline, but the ball fell incomplete. A holding penalty on Austin Jackson negated a 16-yard pass from Brissett to Adam Shaheen. On 2nd-and-20, Brissett was hit as he tried to throw the ball, with the pass going straight into the turf and setting up 3rd-and-20. Brissett targeted Parker straight down the middle, with Trayvon Mullen breaking up the pass at the last second. Now facing 4th-and-20, the Dolphins called timeout, then Brissett found Gesicki on a crossing route for 27 to keep Miami alive. An incomplete pass on first down was followed by a screen to Waddle for three yards. Facing 3rd-and-7, the Dolphins ran the ball with Gaskin going off tackle for 15 yards. Brissett had Fuller in the endzone, but a non-called pass interference penalty led to an incomplete pass, with Fuller shaken up on the play. Brissett then threw to Parker for seven yards, setting up 3rd-and-3; Mullen was injured on the play. Dolphins tried a pop pass to Gesicki, but it only picked up a yard and the Dolphins turned to Jason Sanders for another field goal attempt. The 50-yard kick was good. Tied 28-28.

Carr looked deep to Waller on the first play of the possession, with Byron Jones making a beautiful pass breakup. After a false start on the Raiders, Carr was able to find Edwards on a post route, picking up 34 yards. Barber then ran for 27 yards on the next play, getting the ball to the Miami 19-yard line and setting them up for the win. Barber picked up eight yards on the next play, with the clock reaching the two-minute warning. Barber then ran for one yard, followed by another run for four yards. Carr knelt to set up the field goal attempt.

Reactions