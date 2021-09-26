Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 inactive players in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 3 showdown. With the game about 90 minutes away, both teams have released their inactive players list for the game, getting down to the league-mandated 48 players available for each week’s contest.

The Dolphins’ inactive players list includes a surprise as wide receiver Albert Wilson will not play this week. Miami will see Will Fuller make his Dolphins debut this weekend, having been suspended for Week 1 and being away from the team for a personal matter in Week 2, but Fuller’s return leading to Wilson’s inactivation is surprising.

Also inactive for Miami are cornerback Trill Williams, wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Elijah Campbell, and offensive lineman Greg Little.

On the Raiders sideline, Josh Jacobs headlines the inactives list. The running back was doubtful for the game as he deals with an ankle injury, and now he is listed as inactive. Former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber will work the backfield for the Raiders throughout the game.

Also inactive for the Raiders are safety Dallin Leavitt, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers, and defensive tackle Damion Square. Las Vegas elevated safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from the practice squad for the game.

Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET today from the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.