Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Thread, Game Information

Week threes Sunday Night Football game features a showdown between two NFC teams. The Green Bay Packers will travel west this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers enter this week's game at 1 and 1 after dropping their week one contest in blowout fashion to the New Orleans Saints before rebounding and defeating the Detroit Lions last week. The 49ers come in having won both of their games this season, defeating the Detroit Lions in week one, and the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Green Bay Packers (1-1) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0) 1st NFC West