Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Well, we started out this season, okay, beating the New England Patriots before laying an egg last week against the Buffalo Bills. To add insult to injury, as if being blown out 35-nill was not bad enough, we also lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for at least this week's game and two more. This week's task will get no easier. The red-hot Las Vegas Raiders are playing above their heads this season it seems, having already dispatched both the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers thus far. The Raiders also lead the NFL in passing up to this point, gaining an average of 408.5 yards per game.

Here's to hoping that Mr. Flores and his staff still have a few tricks up their collective sleeves. Our Dolphins will obviously have to play much, much better this week than last if they hope to steal a win today. Here’s to praying that they have done something, anything to fix the issues that plagued the offense last week, especially as it applies to the very porous offensive line that we ran out there against the Bills.

Miami Dolphins (1-1) 2nd AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) 1st AFC West