Week Three Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins will be kicking off week three of the season with a late afternoon game we will have a thread for the early games this week. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 3 Early Afternoon Games

Washington Football Team (1-1) 1st NFC East @ Buffalo Bills (1-1) 1st AFC East

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Bills -9

Bills -9 Over/Under: 45.5

Chicago Bears (1-1) 2nd NFC North @ Cleveland Browns (1-1) 3rd AFC North

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Browns -7

Browns -7 Over/Under: 46

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) 2nd AFC North @ Detroit Lions (0-2) 4th NFC North

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Ravens -7.5

Ravens -7.5 Over/Under: 50

Indianapolis Colts (0-2) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (1-1) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Titans -5.5

Titans -5.5 Over/Under: 48

LA Chargers (1-1) 4th AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) 3rd AFC West

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Chiefs -6.5

Chiefs -6.5 Over/Under: 55.5

New Orleans Saints (1-1) 3rd NFC South @ New England Patriots (1-1) 3rd AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Patriots -3

Patriots -3 Over/Under: 41.5

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) 4th NFC South @ New York Giants (0-2) 4th NFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Giants -3

Giants -3 Over/Under: 48

Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) 4th AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) 1st AFC North

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Steelers -3.5

Steelers -3.5 Over/Under: 44

Arizona Cardinals (2-0) 3rd NFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) 4th AFC South