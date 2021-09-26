Week Three Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins will be kicking off week three of the season with a late afternoon game we will have a thread for the early games this week. Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 3 Early Afternoon Games
Washington Football Team (1-1) 1st NFC East @ Buffalo Bills (1-1) 1st AFC East
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Bills -9
- Over/Under: 45.5
Chicago Bears (1-1) 2nd NFC North @ Cleveland Browns (1-1) 3rd AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Browns -7
- Over/Under: 46
Baltimore Ravens (1-1) 2nd AFC North @ Detroit Lions (0-2) 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Ravens -7.5
- Over/Under: 50
Indianapolis Colts (0-2) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (1-1) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Titans -5.5
- Over/Under: 48
LA Chargers (1-1) 4th AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Chiefs -6.5
- Over/Under: 55.5
New Orleans Saints (1-1) 3rd NFC South @ New England Patriots (1-1) 3rd AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Patriots -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
Atlanta Falcons (0-2) 4th NFC South @ New York Giants (0-2) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Giants -3
- Over/Under: 48
Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) 4th AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) 1st AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Steelers -3.5
- Over/Under: 44
Arizona Cardinals (2-0) 3rd NFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) 4th AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Cardinals -7.5
- Over/Under: 52
