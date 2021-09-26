Dolphins vs Raiders 2021: Game time, TV schedule, online live stream

After a miserable performance in Week 2, the Miami Dolphins get to put that behind them today and move on to Week 3. Will they have a better showing against the Las Vegas Raiders? Will Las Vegas, who is facing a non-playoff team from last year for the first time this season, move to 3-0 on the season and continue to look like a threat in the AFC?

Miami will be playing without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with fractured ribs. The move will keep Tagovailoa out for at least three games before the Dolphins can pull him back to the active roster. Jacoby Brissett will start in Tagovailoa’s place with Reid Sinnett pulled up from the practice squad to be the backup.

The Dolphins need to have found an answer to the free rushers and missed blocks that were present throughout their Week 2 loss. It seemed every pass play involved someone coming free at Tagovailoa or Brissett. It was a terrible day for the offensive line. Now, they have to rebound and show they are better than the unit we all saw last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders

2021 NFL Season Week 3

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET, September 26, 2021

Where is the game?

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

Paramount+

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Sirius channels: 133 (Dolphins), 82 (Raiders); XM Channels: 386 (Dolphins), 227 (Raiders)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Carl Cheffers

What are the current betting odds?

Raiders -3.4

O/U: 41.5

What is the injury report?

Out: Safety Dallin Leavitt - concussion (Raiders); safety Roderic Teamer - ankle (Raiders)

Doubtful: Running back Josh Jacobs - ankle (Raiders)

Questionable: None

Note: The Dolphins initially listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as “Out” for the game with a ribs injury, but have since placed him on injured reserve. The Raiders initially listed guard Richie Incognito as “Out” for the game with a calf injury, but have since placed him on injured reserve.

What will the weather be like for the game?

Doomed stadium

Outside: Partly cloudy, 92°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 18-17-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 26-25 at Las Vegas 12/26/20

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 1-0 vs. Raiders: 7-1

Raiders’ Jon Gruden vs. Dolphins: 2-5

