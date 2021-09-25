NFL 2021 Week 3 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season has started and we are ready with our straight-up winners picks for the week. Here on The Phinsider, we do a season-long picks pool, seeing who can have the best results at the end of the year.

While our focus is primarily on straight-up winners, you can also check out any picks made against the spread and the over/under in the table below. As always, thanks to Tallysight for the use of their system and the embed chart.

Last week, Marek Brave jumped from a last-place position in Week 1 to the top of the board for Week 2, going 12-4. Kevin Nogle was second at 11-5, while Josh Houtz and Justin Hier both at 10-6 records on the Week. James McKinney went 9-7 for the week, while CT Smith missed most of the week, but did get the Monday Night Football game correct.

2021 season standings:

Marek Brave 22-11

Josh Houtz 21-11

Kevin Nogle 20-13

James McKinney 19-13

Justin Hier 19-13

CT Smith 11-6

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using our tallysight chart: