PHINSIDER RADIO: Jacoby Brissett and the Dolphins travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders

Tomorrow afternoon, the Miami Dolphins (led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett) look to rebound in week three against one of the NFL’s only undefeated teams, the Las Vegas Raiders.
But before tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Raiders. Before today’s juicy slate of college football games, I ask you kindly please take a few minutes of your day to enjoy the soothing sounds of this brand NEW episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.
This week, Jake and I start the show off by discussing the latest trade rumors surrounding Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson—and why this time, things feel a little different than the previous rumors we continued to hear.
Is this move the right move for the Dolphins?
Is it time to give up on Tua Tagovailoa?
Why does it feel like the same ol’ Dolphins?!?!
EP:59 | @thephinsider radio— josh houtz (@houtz) September 25, 2021
obiwan jacoby & the @miamidolphins head to vegas to battle the raiders in the deathstar + keys to victory, LV’s pass-rush, & we can’t keep ignoring the watson rumors #finsup #justwinbaybay
| https://t.co/hxVyBHbYIt
| https://t.co/TBJ4nnH1KI pic.twitter.com/Rxl8wkpsJ2
- We then discuss the addition of wide receiver Will Fuller. Is this the week the Dolphins $10-million investment plays? Moreover, is he the dynamic receiver the team hoped for when they signed him to a nice deal back in March? Finally, how will his presence open things up for the rest of the offense?
- Despite Myles Gaskin carrying the rock for a whopping 5 yards per carry, Eric Studesville and George Godsey completely abandoned the run game in week two. This is something the Dolphins must do differently on Sunday if they want to have a fighting chance vs. the Raiders defense.
- Speaking of defense, Gus Bradley’s defense is among the best in the NFL at creating pressure using a standard four-man front. Las Vegas has blitzed the quarterback on only four dropbacks, getting pressure on the QB at an alarming 29.4% success rate. Can the Dolphins offensive line handle the test after a dismal performance vs. Buffalo?
- Chris Grier’s seat is getting a bit warm, should head coach Brian Flores be on the hot seat as well? We then discuss which Miami Dolphins fantasy players you should start in your fantasy football league this weekend and so much more!
Loading comments...