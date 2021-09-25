PHINSIDER RADIO: Jacoby Brissett and the Dolphins travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders

Tomorrow afternoon, the Miami Dolphins (led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett) look to rebound in week three against one of the NFL’s only undefeated teams, the Las Vegas Raiders.

But before tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Raiders. Before today’s juicy slate of college football games, I ask you kindly please take a few minutes of your day to enjoy the soothing sounds of this brand NEW episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

This week, Jake and I start the show off by discussing the latest trade rumors surrounding Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson—and why this time, things feel a little different than the previous rumors we continued to hear.

Is this move the right move for the Dolphins?

Is it time to give up on Tua Tagovailoa?

Why does it feel like the same ol’ Dolphins?!?!

EP:59 | @thephinsider radio



obiwan jacoby & the @miamidolphins head to vegas to battle the raiders in the deathstar + keys to victory, LV’s pass-rush, & we can’t keep ignoring the watson rumors #finsup #justwinbaybay



— josh houtz (@houtz) September 25, 2021