The Splash Zone 9/25/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Raiders

The Dolphins will be taking on a familiar foe when they play against the Raiders on Sunday. The two previously met just last season when the Dolphins came away with the victory thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his magical beard. Tua Tagovailoa struggled against the Raiders but he won’t have to worry about them tomorrow, since he’ll be resting with some fractured ribs, which means Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins vs. Raiders - Game Preview - September 26, 2021 - ESPN

Get a preview of the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders football game.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins can’t be sure what Brissett they will be getting | Miami Herald

A look at Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a doctor’s prognosis on Tua Tagovailoa and an ESPN analyst’s warning about what Tagovailoa is coming back to.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Brian Flores expects WR Will Fuller to make debut for Miami Dolphins on Sunday

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to make his team debut Sunday against the Raiders, head coach Brian Flores said Friday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/24/21: Confidence In Jacoby Brissett - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 Week 3 TV coverage - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head west to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a 4:05pm ET game. The Dolphins are looking to get the bad taste of a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills out of their mouth. Of...

Dolphins HOMAGE and Starter throwback jacket - The Phinsider

What’s old is new again, and that is where we absolutely are when it comes to Starter jackets. Especially when they rock the 1970s/1980s Miami Dolphins logo. And, today, we have exactly that.

Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 Week 3 injury report: Tua Tagovailoa out, Josh Jacobs doubtful - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins on Friday officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The news was not surprising, though, as head coach Brian Flores told the...