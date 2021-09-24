Dolphins HOMAGE and Starter throwback jacket

What’s old is new again, and that is where we absolutely are when it comes to Starter jackets. Especially when they rock the 1970s/1980s Miami Dolphins logo. And, today, we have exactly that.

HOMAGE hand Starter have created a collection of throw-back jackets and the Dolphins’ jacket is pretty sweet. It has a shiny aqua exterior with the white and orange stripes on the sleeves, the old Dolphins logo on the chest, and the old script Dolphins wordmark across the back.

This is a pre-sale of the jacket, with shipping expected by November 15th. It is available in sizes S, M, L, and XL right now, with XXL already out of stock. You can sign up for notification for whenever the XXL is back in stock.

HOMAGE X Starter Dolphins Gridiron Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Miami Dolphins HOMAGE x Starter gridiron jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the originals: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at HOMAGE

Here are the images for the jacket. If you want to check it out, you can hit the button in the box above, or click on the link here.