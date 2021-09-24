The Splash Zone 9/24/21: Confidence In Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and potentially a couple more games, when they take on the Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will be filling in for the time being and he’s got his teammates confidence heading forward. Not sure how confident Brissett will be playing behind this offensive line, but someone has to do the quarterbacking.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Albert Wilson: We have full confidence in Jacoby Brissett - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins won’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. But receiver Albert Wilson said Thursday he’s not expecting there to be a dip in the offense’s performance with backup Jacoby Brissett.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Jesse Davis: When you see the QB go down and it's your fault, it's a bad deal - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play for very long in Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Bills, injuring his ribs at the end of Miami’s second series.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/23/21: Tua Tagovailoa Out Against Raiders - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Questions for Miami Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier - The Phinsider

Knock, knock. Hello? Hey, Chris Grier, it’s me, Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins and your boss. Umm, yeah... so, great job on acquiring all those draft picks in exchange for our former LT...

Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK THREE | START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL. - The Phinsider

We’ve made it through two weeks of the fantasy football season! Are you undefeated? Have you split the first two games, finding yourself 1-1? Did you lose both of your first two matchups and now...

Week 3 AFC East Preview: Dolphins looking to bounce back sans Tua, Jets searching for first win - The Phinsider

In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, we’ve got our first piece of the season with no intra-divisional games, meaning we finally have four separate matchups to break down. The Miami...

Emmanuel Acho speaks out on Miami Dolphins inability to protect QB Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

These last few days have been tough being a Miami Dolphins fan.

The team laid an egg (again) vs. the Buffalo Bills, and we lost our starting quarterback to ‘BRuISEd rIBs’ for a few weeks more than...

Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 injury report Week 3 - Thursday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders have released the Thursday update to their respective injury reports. For the Dolphins, there were no changes, while the Raiders added a player and saw a...

ESPN Has The Miami Dolphins As One Of The League’s Absolute Worse Pass Blocking Teams - The Phinsider

Not good at all...