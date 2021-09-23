Phinsider Radio show notes: Help us Obi-Wan Jacoby, you’re our only hope + mailbag questions

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 22, 2021.
Brian Flores ruled Tua Tagovailoa OUT for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
- “He’s in a lot of pain. We got some initial diagnoses and decided to run some more tests and ran them and got some information. It’s unfortunate but not something we think - I don’t want to put a timetable on it. He’s better but still dealing with some pain.” — Flores
The sky is falling.
- @stevemontoya: Why does this look like it’s the same Dolphins from the past? Steven
- Sand_in_shoes on The Phinsider: How are our QBs not doing better with all the time they have to sit in the pocket and pick the defense apart. I mean, look at the picture associated with this article. That was probably at least 6 or 7 seconds after the ball was snapped. Right?! Right...?
- @Luke_Boalt: What do you guys think Jacoby BRISKET will have to do to get a dub this Sunday? and do you think Reid mf Sinnett has a chance to ball out if BRISKET can’t get it done? Love the podcast keep up the good work!
- Will the Dolphins’ offense look differently with Jacoby Brissett under the helm? - Anonymous
Jacoby Brissett to start with Reid Sinnett as the backup.
September 22, 2021
- Right-hander vs. left-hander is the biggest change this week.
- Brissett vs. Buffalo: 24 of 40 for 169 yards and an interception. Sacked four times.
- Preseason: Jacoby Bristtett: 14/18 166 yards, long of 29 and two touchdowns.
- Preseason: Reid Sinnett: 30/45 401 yards three touchdowns and one interception
- From @ESPNStatsInfo: Jacoby Brissett is 11-19 in 30 starts over the last 5 seasons. He’s among the worst in QBR and yards per attempt in that time, and is the only QB with at least 25 starts completing under 60 percent of his passes.
- @Mastodactyl: What realistically will it take for the fan base to Relax?
Offensive line dancing
- Tuesday Miami Herald — Liam Eichenberg will play left guard and Solomon Kindley will come off the bench.
- What offensive line would you like to see?
- Jake: Eichenberg - Jackson - Dieter - Kindley - Hunt.
- Houtz: Eichenberg-Robert Jones-Deiter-Davis-Hunt (Pancake Jones)
