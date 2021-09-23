Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

Week three of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features the AFC South Vs. the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers will travel to Houston to take on the Houston Texans in their prime-time matchup this evening.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend, or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please also remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Carolina Panthers (2-0) NFC South @ Houston Texans (1-1) AFC South

When: Thursday, September 23rd, 8:20 PM EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; FuboTV ; NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

Yahoo Sports Mobile App; NFL.com; ; (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game) Odds: Carolina Panthers -8

Over/Under: 43