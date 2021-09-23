Emmanuel Acho speaks out on Dolphins inability to protect QB Tua Tagovailoa

These last few days have been tough being a Miami Dolphins fan.

The team laid an egg (again) vs. the Buffalo Bills, and we lost our starting quarterback to ‘BRuISEd rIBs’ for a few weeks more than we would have liked. And then there’s the realization that Chris Grier has not been perfect. The offensive line is still in shambles, and there’s plenty of decisions EVERYONE would have made differently over the last three or four years.

And yet, still, with all of that said, it’s only week three; the Dolphins are .500, and there’s plenty of NFL season left to be played. There’s also still hope for Miami’s young signal-caller, but only if the team stops dancing around the elephant in the room and starts to realize the importance of the offensive line.

Sure, we all HOPED a young Austin Jackson would develop, and maybe he still can. But right now, he’s not very good, and the same can be said for a majority of the offensive line play thus far. (But again, it is only week three.)

So what must the Dolphins do to fix it? Besides hopping in the DeLorean and making a ton of better decisions.

For starters, they must admit they failed Tua Tagovailoa and that this problem on the offensive line will not go away. They must go back to the drawing board—like the picture of Charlie trying to figure out who tf is Pepe Silvia? They need to figure out something because a young quarterback like Tua is way too valuable to continue to strut out behind that offensive line.

But don’t take my word for it.

Instead, listen to Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

Acho has been going on a bit of a rant over the last 24 hours, and as a Dolphins fan, I must admit, it’s fantastic to see. I found myself chanting “One of us! One of us!” several times over the last day and will continue to do so in the weeks to come.

Here’s what Acho said yesterday on his show Speak For Yourself.

I agree with most of what Acho said. I think we all do. The only issue I have is that he puts way too much stock into a player’s salary. Miami may not have a bunch of high-priced players on the offensive line—and that is part of the problem—but they’ve spent more than their fair share of draft capital in trying to fix the issue. Instead, they just prolonged the inevitable—a complete rebuild of the offensive line.

In a time where not many fans, experts, and even the starting right tackle don’t seem to have Tagovailoa’s back, it’s nice to see someone in the media defend the Samoan Southpaw. But, love him or not, how quickly Tua gets back on the field is going to determine whether the team has a fighting chance in 2021—or if we’re right back to square one.

I believe in Tua Tagovailoa, and I think this season is far from lost with the right bandaid to the team’s offensive line. Figuring out the “best five guys” has always been something Brian Flores and his staff has struggled to figure out. Tik...Tok...

What are your thoughts on Emmanuel Acho’s comments regarding Tua Tagovailoa? Would you leave your Rolexes out on the table? What can the Dolphins do at this point to fix the team’s offensive line? How excited are you to see what Jacoby Brissett can do this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!