The Splash Zone 9/23/21: Tua Tagovailoa Out Against Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa will miss this Sunday’s game against the Raiders as Brian Flores declared him out with fractured ribs. Tua will be considered week-to-week with this injury, so it’s quite possible he misses more than just one game. The Dolphins have a capable backup to step in, for the time being, as Jacoby Brissett has played in plenty of football games.

Miami Dolphins rule Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Las Vegas Raiders with fractured ribs

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and is out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

Miami can’t let Sunday’s ugly loss derail the season.

Waddle has 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over his first two NFL games.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media Wednesday morning and included an update on injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with the news not good. Flores stated that Miami’s 2020...

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 35-0 beatdown looking to right this ship this week. They are going into a tough situation, however, as they get ready to head west to face the Las Vegas Raiders...