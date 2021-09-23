Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK THREE START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL.

We’ve made it through two weeks of the fantasy football season! Are you undefeated? Have you split the first two games, finding yourself 1-1? Did you lose both of your first two matchups and now you’re sitting at the bottom of your league’s standings? Don’t worry! You can’t win or lose your league in the first two weeks, so roll up your sleeves and get down to business.

Let’s take a look at how we did last week.

Week Two Starts: Tee Higgins, Aaron Jones, Logan Thomas

Tee Higgins had himself a great game, going for 6 catches, 60 yards and a TD. Aaron Jones absolutely dominated the Lions to the tune of 17 carries for 67 yards and a TD, plus 6 receptions for 48 yards and THREE touchdowns. Please allow me to toot my own horn on that recommendation... TOOT, TOOT! Logan Thomas had a solid, albeit not spectacular day for a tight end, racking up 5 catches for 45 yards.

Week Two Sits: James Conner, Mecole Hardman, Trevor Lawrence

James Conner mustered only 8 carries for 26 yards in week two, while failing to record a reception for the second straight week. Mecole Hardman turned in FLEX worthy numbers with 5 catches for 55 yards. Trevor Lawrence struggled in week two, throwing for just 118 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception. He added 21 yards rushing.

As for our Dolphins decisions, Jaylen Waddle had 6 receptions for 48 yards, a fine day for the rookie WR. The Dolphins defense did manage to get a couple of turnovers, but it wasn’t enough, as they also gave up 35 points.

All in all, I’d say we hit on 7 of 8 picks last week, with the only miss being my recommendation to bench Hardman. He didn’t have an outstanding day, but he did finish with double-digit points in PPR formats. Since Logan Thomas plays the tight end position, he gets graded on a curve and we’ll call my recommendation to start him a win. Through two weeks, we’re averaging 6.5 correct calls out of 8, for an 81% success rate.

Now it’s time to look ahead to WEEK THREE and see if we can continue our hot streak!

Start:

Stefon Diggs – WR – Buffalo Bills

The Washington Football Team is currently giving up the 7th most points to wide receivers through two games. Stefon Diggs has started the season averaging 16 points per contest in PPR formats. That’s not terrible, but because you probably drafted Diggs in the second round, you want more from the Buffalo pass catcher. This is the week you get more.

Kyle Pitts – TE – Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts struggled in week one, nabbing only 4 balls for 31 yards. In week two, he upped that total a little bit more, turning in a nice day to the tune of 5 catches for 73 yards. The New York Giants are giving up the third most points to tight ends through two weeks, so expect Pitts to have his “Welcome to the NFL” moment in week three. Start him with visions of dollar signs dancing in your head.

Justin Herbert – QB – Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers take on the Chiefs in week three, and fireworks are sure to fly in this one, as both teams boast high powered offenses. Herbert will be trying to go blow for blow with the Chiefs’ superstar QB, Patrick Mahomes, so expect big numbers from the strong-armed second year QB. A high scoring affair is on tap, so Herbert is a must-start in all formats.

Sit:

Jonnu Smith – TE – New England Patriots

Jonnu Smith was a big ticket free agent acquisition for the Patriots this offseason. Through two games in 2021, this looks like a severe over-payment situation. Smith has just 9 receptions for 70 yards through two games, and New England looks content to just dink and dunk all over the field, with QB Mac Jones still finding his footing in the NFL. New Orleans represents a tough test for the young quarterback, so downgrade all pass catching weapons, including Smith, in that offense.

James Robinson – RB – Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will need to put up some big numbers this week if they’re going to keep up with Kyler Murray and the potent Arizona Cardinals offense. Don’t expect a ton of volume for Robinson on the ground in this one, as the Jags will be throwing the ball a lot. Robinson has three receptions in each of his first two games, so maybe he gets a couple dump-offs, but that’s not his specialty. I’m looking elsewhere, if possible, to fill my week three RB slot.

Zack Moss – RB – Buffalo Bills

Zack Moss scored twice against Miami in week two, giving himself a solid point total for the week. Without those scores, however, he finished with just 8 carries for 26 yards and 2 receptions for just 8 yards. Let’s not forget that in week one, he was a healthy scratch. Don’t let those two touchdowns fool you, Moss is not someone you want to rely on for fantasy points in any given week. Let him ride the pine.

*DOLPHINS DECISIONS*

Start:

Will Fuller - WR

It’s hard to predict any Dolphins offensive player to have a great day Sunday against the Raiders. Through two games, Las Vegas has defeated Baltimore and Pittsburgh, two very good football teams. Will Fuller should finally make his Dolphins debut this week, but who is throwing him the ball? If it’s Tua, I’m going to predict a decent outing from the new addition. Let’s roll the dice and put Fuller in our lineups this week.

Sit:

Tua Tagovailoa OR Jacoby Brissett – QB

Tua is heading into this contest with a very painful set of bruised ribs. Will he end up playing? It’s unclear as of this writing. Jacoby Brissett is nursing a couple of injuries himself, as he got knocked around behind five slices of Swiss cheese Miami calls an offensive line. Speaking of that line, they get to face off with the NFL’s leader in QB hits and pressures through two weeks when they head to Maxx Crosby’s house. That’s a recipe for disaster, unfortunately. Maybe Miami can sneak home with a victory in this one, but if they do, it will be because their defense continues the turnover streak and not because either QB lights it up in Vegas.

There you have it! That’s my advice for week three. Let me know how you did last week by tweeting at me at @MBrave13! Did you win? Did you lose? Did Aaron Jones lead you to the promised land? I’ll be back giving you my START/SITS for week three next week!