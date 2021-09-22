Phinsider Radio show notes: Time for the Dolphins to burry a football and forget about the Bills

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 20, 2021.

“The locker room was a funeral,” said Xavien Howard following Sunday’s game.

Austin Jackson eight pressures.

Jesse Davis injury isn’t considered serious.

Tua completed one of four passes.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa underwent further tests this morning on his bruised ribs and my understanding is those didn’t reveal any major issues. X-rays were negative. So it’ll be about pain tolerance and functionality moving forward. #Raiders await Sunday in Las Vegas. — @TomPelissero.

Should there be any doubt about playing Tua if he feels he can play on Sunday?

How hollow was the Dolphins' offense?

More first downs (9) than Bills (8).

More total plays (70-64).

Total time of possession (31-28).

Team had nine penalties for 83 yards.

Turned the ball over three times.

Fumbles

Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle and Brandon Jones all fumbled.

Waddle also had two drops.

Outside of that averaged eight yards a reception on six catches.

Waddle is an extension of the run game so he should have a high catch percentage.

Jakeem Grant will return to the starting punt return job when healthy… went into the locker room early.

Defense continues to shine

The defense kept them in the game despite 14 points in 9 players and less than four minutes of game time.