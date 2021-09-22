Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Rookie Mac Jones addresses Patriots’ lack of deep passes - Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones completed 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards in his first NFL win.





Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Zach Wilson - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost yesterday which means it is time to give out an anti-game ball.

I really hate it when I have to give the anti-game ball to the quarterback. I hate it even more when the quarterback is...





Takeaways: Bills defense is proving it’s among league’s best in win over Miami - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills shellacked the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, putting together a complete team win led by a stellar pass rush and some timely scoring. Ultimately, the Dolphins couldn’t get on the...

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Chiefs final recap: Slaying the Dragon - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens have done it





Diontae Johnson avoids major injury, status for Week 3 unknown - Behind the Steel Curtain

Some feared the worst when the Steelers’ leading receiver was injured on the final play of Sunday’s game.





2021 Bengals season: What is your biggest concern after 2 weeks? - Cincy Jungle

It’s hard not to be worried about this offense and how much it’s affecting Joe Burrow.





Cleveland Browns: MRI news good on Baker Mayfield, good enough on Jarvis Landry - Dawgs By Nature

Mayfield reportedly has no structural damage to his injured shoulder, while Landry will be out for a few weeks with a sprained MCL.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Injury News: Tyrod Taylor Not Expected To Play Against Panthers - Battle Red Blog

We miss you already.





Derrick Henry joined elite company yesterday Titans - Music City Miracles

It dawned on me last year that we are most likely watching a Hall of Fame running back in Derrick Henry. He’s probably already done enough, but his ticket is punched for sure if he wins a third...





5 Takeaways: Jaguars lose home opener vs. Broncos - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars fell to the Broncos on Sunday, 23-13.





Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz Suffered Sprains in Both Ankles During Sunday’s Loss - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a sprain in not just one of his ankles, but both ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Los...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Josey Jewell suffers torn pec; out for season - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have lost starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the season after he suffered a pec injury during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.





Chargers Week 2 Game Grade: Bolts earn middling mark in loss to Cowboys - Bolts From The Blue

Could’ve been a lot worse, to be honest.





Raiders News: Gruden says Carr, Leatherwood, Jacobs questionable for Dolphins - Silver And Black Pride

In a press conference on Monday, the coach revealed more information on a few of the Las Vegas Raiders’ injuries as they begin their preparation for the Miami Dolphins





4 winners and 4 losers from the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens - Arrowhead Pride

After an ugly loss in Baltimore, let’s take a look at the Chiefs who stood out — in both good and bad ways.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones, Giants making the case for vertical throws - Big Blue View

Let Jones be Jones, and the Giants will be better for it





Zach Ertz news: Eagles place tight end on reserve/COVID-19 list - Bleeding Green Nation

Philly’s tight end will be temporarily unavailable.





The Dallas Cowboys need to stop behaving recklessly on special teams - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys special teams is heading in the wrong direction and could damage the team’s season.





Adam Humphries was a stud on Thursday night against the Giants - Hogs Haven

Below the radar performance

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers eclipses John Elway in career passing yardage - Acme Packing Company

It’s not quite payback for Super Bowl XXXII, but Rodgers has passed the Broncos great in a major career milestone





Detroit Lions Week 2 report card: Jared Goff improves, the defense doesn’t vs. Packers - Pride Of Detroit

One step forward, two steps back.





Wait no longer, start the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron

The best time to start Fields was to begin the 2021 season. The second-best time is now.





Thoughts on 0-2 - Daily Norseman

As the Vikings kicked off their first game two weeks ago, with a 0-0 record, they had the same chance as every team to make the playoffs- 43.75%- based on the 7 team playoff format that began last...

NFC SOUTH:

Overreactions Panthers Domination Saints Week Two - Canal Street Chronicles

Overreactions to the New Orleans Saints ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers





Falcons Week 2 player of the game: It’s RB Cordarrelle Patterson, again - The Falcoholic

Mostly an afterthought outside of special teams in his career, Cordarrelle Patterson is being used as so much more in Atlanta, and the benefits have been immediate.





The Optimist: Welcome back to the original Famous Jameis recipe for sacks and picks - Cat Scratch Reader

It’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed watching defensive line play this much.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs smoke Falcons with defensive heroics - Bucs Nation

After the game got tight, Mike Edwards stepped up with two defensive scores

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Kevin Givens and JaMycal Hasty have high-ankle sprains; Duke Johnson visits - Niners Nation

The 49ers will work out three running backs this week





Rondale Moore shows big play ability in Arizona Cardinals win over Minnesota Vikings - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking for a weapon to deploy alongside their talented top wide receivers since the 2015 season.

After Michael Floyd and John Brown took steps back and then the...





DK Metcalf has had an odd, frustrating start to the 2021 season - Field Gulls

It’s just two games. Eight quarters and a few minutes of overtime. But this is not the start I think anyone envisioned for DK Metcalf.

The third-year Seattle Seahawks sensation had 6 catches for...





Darrell Henderson injury update: Rams’ HC Sean McVay gives Monday update - Turf Show Times

Will the Rams RB miss any games because of his rib injury?