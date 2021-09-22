Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Rookie Mac Jones addresses Patriots’ lack of deep passes - Pats Pulpit
Mac Jones completed 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards in his first NFL win.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Zach Wilson - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost yesterday which means it is time to give out an anti-game ball.
I really hate it when I have to give the anti-game ball to the quarterback. I hate it even more when the quarterback is...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Takeaways: Bills defense is proving it’s among league’s best in win over Miami - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills shellacked the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, putting together a complete team win led by a stellar pass rush and some timely scoring. Ultimately, the Dolphins couldn’t get on the...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Chiefs final recap: Slaying the Dragon - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens have done it
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Diontae Johnson avoids major injury, status for Week 3 unknown - Behind the Steel Curtain
Some feared the worst when the Steelers’ leading receiver was injured on the final play of Sunday’s game.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
2021 Bengals season: What is your biggest concern after 2 weeks? - Cincy Jungle
It’s hard not to be worried about this offense and how much it’s affecting Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: MRI news good on Baker Mayfield, good enough on Jarvis Landry - Dawgs By Nature
Mayfield reportedly has no structural damage to his injured shoulder, while Landry will be out for a few weeks with a sprained MCL.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Injury News: Tyrod Taylor Not Expected To Play Against Panthers - Battle Red Blog
We miss you already.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry joined elite company yesterday Titans - Music City Miracles
It dawned on me last year that we are most likely watching a Hall of Fame running back in Derrick Henry. He’s probably already done enough, but his ticket is punched for sure if he wins a third...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
5 Takeaways: Jaguars lose home opener vs. Broncos - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars fell to the Broncos on Sunday, 23-13.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts QB Carson Wentz Suffered Sprains in Both Ankles During Sunday’s Loss - Stampede Blue
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a sprain in not just one of his ankles, but both ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Los...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Josey Jewell suffers torn pec; out for season - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have lost starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the season after he suffered a pec injury during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Week 2 Game Grade: Bolts earn middling mark in loss to Cowboys - Bolts From The Blue
Could’ve been a lot worse, to be honest.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders News: Gruden says Carr, Leatherwood, Jacobs questionable for Dolphins - Silver And Black Pride
In a press conference on Monday, the coach revealed more information on a few of the Las Vegas Raiders’ injuries as they begin their preparation for the Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
4 winners and 4 losers from the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens - Arrowhead Pride
After an ugly loss in Baltimore, let’s take a look at the Chiefs who stood out — in both good and bad ways.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones, Giants making the case for vertical throws - Big Blue View
Let Jones be Jones, and the Giants will be better for it
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Zach Ertz news: Eagles place tight end on reserve/COVID-19 list - Bleeding Green Nation
Philly’s tight end will be temporarily unavailable.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Dallas Cowboys need to stop behaving recklessly on special teams - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys special teams is heading in the wrong direction and could damage the team’s season.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Adam Humphries was a stud on Thursday night against the Giants - Hogs Haven
Below the radar performance
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers eclipses John Elway in career passing yardage - Acme Packing Company
It’s not quite payback for Super Bowl XXXII, but Rodgers has passed the Broncos great in a major career milestone
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions Week 2 report card: Jared Goff improves, the defense doesn’t vs. Packers - Pride Of Detroit
One step forward, two steps back.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Wait no longer, start the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron
The best time to start Fields was to begin the 2021 season. The second-best time is now.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Thoughts on 0-2 - Daily Norseman
As the Vikings kicked off their first game two weeks ago, with a 0-0 record, they had the same chance as every team to make the playoffs- 43.75%- based on the 7 team playoff format that began last...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Overreactions Panthers Domination Saints Week Two - Canal Street Chronicles
Overreactions to the New Orleans Saints ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Week 2 player of the game: It’s RB Cordarrelle Patterson, again - The Falcoholic
Mostly an afterthought outside of special teams in his career, Cordarrelle Patterson is being used as so much more in Atlanta, and the benefits have been immediate.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: Welcome back to the original Famous Jameis recipe for sacks and picks - Cat Scratch Reader
It’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed watching defensive line play this much.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs smoke Falcons with defensive heroics - Bucs Nation
After the game got tight, Mike Edwards stepped up with two defensive scores
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury news: Kevin Givens and JaMycal Hasty have high-ankle sprains; Duke Johnson visits - Niners Nation
The 49ers will work out three running backs this week
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Rondale Moore shows big play ability in Arizona Cardinals win over Minnesota Vikings - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking for a weapon to deploy alongside their talented top wide receivers since the 2015 season.
After Michael Floyd and John Brown took steps back and then the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
DK Metcalf has had an odd, frustrating start to the 2021 season - Field Gulls
It’s just two games. Eight quarters and a few minutes of overtime. But this is not the start I think anyone envisioned for DK Metcalf.
The third-year Seattle Seahawks sensation had 6 catches for...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Darrell Henderson injury update: Rams’ HC Sean McVay gives Monday update - Turf Show Times
Will the Rams RB miss any games because of his rib injury?
Loading comments...