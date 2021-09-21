Phinsider Radio mailbag: What is next for the Miami Dolphins? Let us know!

The Miami Dolphins began the season with a win in New England, but following a big loss in Week 2, it seems that there are more questions than answers surrounding the team.

Miami’s home opener, a 35-0 loss to Buffalo, was a concerning peak at the worst-case scenario for Brian Flores in his third year as the team’s head coach.

The Dolphins have listed a 2020 first-round pick as inactive in each of the season’s first two weeks while another struggles on the left side of the offensive line. The team’s quarterback is injured and the receivers can’t seem to catch the ball.

The defense, though, remains one of the league’s best units.

Through two weeks, what are some of YOUR major complaints, concerns, or questions surrounding the Dolphins after starting the season with a 1-1 record? Share your thoughts — we will be reading them on Wednesday’s episode of Phinsider Radio.

The clock is already ticking as the Dolphins have a shot to get back on track in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Raiders are undefeated through two weeks as Derek Carr continues to move the offense while the defense chases opposing quarterbacks across the field.

What are YOUR keys for Week 3? Can the Dolphins walk away with a win on Sunday or will they need another miracle in Vegas to keep the season alive? Keep in mind, we’re still unsure who is starting under center for Miami.

The kickoff between the Raiders and Dolphins is slated for 4:05 p.m.