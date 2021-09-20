Bills vs Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins were blown off the field on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills took it to their AFC East rivals. It was ugly in oh so many ways, with the Dolphins unable to match anything the Bills did and, when Miami did seem to find some momentum, they always seemed to get into their own way. Fumbles, penalties, dropped passes. It happened all over the field on Sunday, and Miami was rightfully dominated in a 35-0 loss.

The loss drops Miami to 1-1 on the year and in a three-way tie atop the AFC East with the Bills and the New England Patriots, who beat the New York Jets (0-2). The Dolphins were in a prime position to make an early season statement, but Buffalo came out swinging and, after an early touchdown, punched Miami in the mouth. The Dolphins managed to land a few jabs of their own in the game, but they were clearly staggered by the early play of Buffalo and should have had a standing-eight count sometime around the half.

Each week during the 2021 season, we will take a look at the Dolphins’ last game through the snaps played by each player. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 1 Total Snaps Percent Week 1 Week 2 Played Snaps Week 2 Total Snaps Percent Week 2 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 1 Total Snaps Percent Week 1 Week 2 Played Snaps Week 2 Total Snaps Percent Week 2 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total QB Tua Tagovailoa 52 54 96% 9 74 12% 61 128 48% QB Jacoby Brissett 2 54 4% 65 74 88% 67 128 52% RB Myles Gaskin 29 54 54% 45 74 61% 74 128 58% RB Salvon Ahmed 11 54 20% 23 74 31% 34 128 27% RB Malcolm Brown 16 54 30% 9 74 12% 25 128 20% TE Mike Gesicki 21 54 39% 47 74 64% 68 128 53% TE Durham Smythe 38 54 70% 22 74 30% 60 128 47% TE Adam Shaheen Reserve/COVID-19 54 0% 20 74 27% 20 128 16% TE Cethan Carter 13 54 24% 16 74 22% 29 128 23% TE Hunter Long 18 54 33% Inactive 74 0% 18 128 14% WR DeVante Parker 45 54 83% 55 74 74% 100 128 78% WR Jaylen Waddle 43 54 80% 47 74 64% 90 128 70% WR Albert Wilson 22 54 41% 41 74 55% 63 128 49% WR Preston Williams Inactive 54 0% 22 74 30% 22 128 17% WR Mack Hollins 7 54 13% 16 74 22% 23 128 18% WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 7 54 13% 7 74 9% 14 128 11% WR Will Fuller V Suspended 54 0% Inactive 74 0% 0 128 0% OL Robert Hunt 54 54 100% 74 74 100% 128 128 100% OL Michael Deiter 54 54 100% 74 74 100% 128 128 100% OL Austin Jackson Special Teams Only 54 0% 74 74 100% 74 128 58% OL Solomon Kindley 54 54 100% 67 74 91% 121 128 95% OL Jesse Davis 54 54 100% 45 74 61% 99 128 77% OL Liam Eichenberg 54 54 100% 29 74 39% 83 128 65% OL Robert Jones DNP 54 0% 7 74 9% 7 128 5% OL Greg Little Inactive 54 0% Inactive 74 0% 0 128 0% OL Greg Mancz DNP 54 0% DNP 74 0% 0 128 0%

Obviously, the biggest story for the Dolphins - besides the scoreline - was the injury to Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback appears to have avoided any major issues with his ribs, but he could still miss some playing time as he works back from the injury. Jacoby Brissett, who played the majority of the game on Sunday, would start in Tagovailoa’s place should the second-year passer be unable to play this weekend, while Reid Sinnett would likely be elevated from the practice squad for the game.

Myles Gaskin continues to be the top running back, which really is not a surprise. He played 61 percent of the snaps on Sunday, though he only had nine touches, including just five carries, in the game. Salvon Ahmed established himself as the second running back on the depth chart on Sunday while Malcom Brown saw just nine snaps, with many of those coming at the end of the game as the Dolphins were looking to run clock and stop the bleeding.

Mike Gesicki, who only played 39 percent of the plays in Week 1, jumped up to 64 percent on Sunday. The Dolphins’ offensive line woes could lead to Gesicki seeing fewer snaps in the weeks ahead, however, as the team returns to Durham Smythe seeing additional playing time as a sixth offensive lineman. Smythe played 30 percent of the game in Week 2 after 70 percent in Week 1. Hunter Long was inactive this week as the team saw Adam Shaheen return after missing Week 1 on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Shaheen played 27 percent of the game, while Cethan Carter was just behind him at 22 percent.

DeVante Parker continues to lead the wide receivers, playing 74 percent of the game on Sunday. Rookie Jaylen Waddle appeared in 64 percent of the plays, while Albert Wilson was third with 55 percent of the game played. Preston Williams, who missed Week 1 as he worked his way back from a foot injury last year, was on the field for 30 percent of the game, while Mack Hollins saw 22 percent of the snaps. Jakeem Grant only played seven snaps as an ankle sprain sidelined him. The team still has to fit Will Fuller into the receiving group; Fuller missed Week 1 as the final game of a six-game suspension he received last year and was inactive in Week 2 dealing with a personal matter. He returned to the team on Monday.

The offensive line was a mess on Sunday, with way too many players ripping through unblocked to pressure Tagovailoa and Brissett. Only three of the linemen played all 74 snaps, tackle Austin Jackson, center Michael Deiter, and guard Robert Hunt. Guard Solomon Kindley was in for 91 percent of the snaps, while Robert Jones played nine percent of the game. Tackle Jesse Davis was on the field for 61 percent of the plays, while rookie Liam Eichenberg was on the field for the other 39 percent. Miami could look to mix up the offensive line this week after an abysmal performance against the Bills.

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 1 Total Snaps Percent Week 1 Week 2 Played Snaps Week 2 Total Snaps Percent Week 2 Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 1 Total Snaps Percent Week 1 Week 2 Played Snaps Week 2 Total Snaps Percent Week 2 Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total DL Emmanuel Ogbah 48 75 64% 47 65 72% 95 140 68% DL Adam Butler 48 75 64% 47 65 72% 95 140 68% DL Christian Wilkins 42 75 56% 44 65 68% 86 140 61% DL Zach Sieler 28 75 37% 33 65 51% 61 140 44% DL John Jenkins 45 75 60% 18 65 28% 63 140 45% DL Raekwon Davis 5 75 7% IR 65 0% 5 140 4% LB Jerome Baker 74 75 99% 63 65 97% 137 140 98% LB Andrew Van Ginkel 53 75 71% 46 65 71% 99 140 71% LB Brennan Scarlett 26 75 35% 20 65 31% 46 140 33% LB Elandon Roberts 36 75 48% 19 65 29% 55 140 39% LB Jaelan Phillips 22 75 29% 18 65 28% 40 140 29% LB Sam Eguavoen 36 75 48% 8 65 12% 44 140 31% LB Duke Riley 1 75 1% 2 65 3% 3 140 2% CB Xavien Howard 75 75 100% 62 65 95% 137 140 98% CB Byron Jones 75 75 100% 62 65 95% 137 140 98% CB Justin Coleman 2 75 3% 49 65 75% 51 140 36% CB Nik Needham 35 75 47% 2 65 3% 37 140 26% CB Noah Igbinoghene Inactive 75 0% Inactive 65 0% 0 140 0% CB Jamal Perry Special Teams Only 75 0% ST Only 65 0% 0 140 0% CB Trill Williams Inactive 75 0% Inactive 65 0% 0 140 0% CB Elijah Campbell Inactive 75 0% Inactive 65 0% 0 140 0% S Jason McCourty 74 75 99% 58 65 89% 132 140 94% S Jevon Holland 24 75 32% 50 65 77% 74 140 53% S Brandon Jones 11 75 15% 41 65 63% 52 140 37% S Eric Rowe 65 75 87% 26 65 40% 91 140 65% S Clayton Fejedelem Special Teams Only 75 0% ST Only 65 0% 0 140 0%

Raekwon Davis on injured reserve led Miami to have a light rotation on the defensive line. Adam Butler and Emmanuel Ogbah played the most snaps, each in the game for 72 percent of the plays. Christian Wilkins was not far behind at 68 percent played and Zach Sieler, who was on the field for 51 percent of the plays. After that, there was a large drop down to John Jenkins with 28 percent of the snaps. The Dolphins need to hope Davis will be available to be activated off injured reserve in a couple of weeks so they can bring down some of these snap counts and give players a little more time to rest. Otherwise, they are going to see big runs and no pass rush late in games as the defensive linemen wear down.

At linebacker, Jerome Baker is seemingly always on the field, missing just two snaps this week. Andrew Van Ginkel was out on the field for 71 percent of the game, while Brandon Scarlett played 31 percent of the snaps and Elandon Roberts and Jaelan Phillips each played 28 percent of the game. Sam Eguavoen was only on the field for 12 percent of the contest, while Duke Riley made a brief appearance, showing up for three percent of the snaps. Phillips seeing more playing time over the next few weeks could help create more of a pass rush for the Dolphins.

Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both played nearly ever snap, missing three for a 95 percent mark on the game. Justin Coleman jumped from just two defensive snaps in Week 1 to 49, or 75 percent of the available plays, in Week 2. Going the other way, Nik Needham played 47 percent of the game in Week 1, then only three percent in Week 2. The Dolphins have a great top duo at the position but are clearly still trying to find the right third player, depending on matchups and practice performance. Jamal Perry, elevated from the practice squad for the game, only appeared on special teams, while Noah Igbinoghene continues to be inactive for the game.

Jason McCourty played 89 percent of the game for Miami at safety, while Jevon Holland jumped from 32 percent of the playing time in Week 1 to 77 percent in Week 2. Eric Rowe saw his snaps drop from 87 percent in Week 1 to 40 percent in Week 2, below Brandon Jones, who went from 11 snaps in Week 1 to 41 snaps, 63 percent, in Week 2.