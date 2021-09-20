Monday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

While we are all probably still licking our wounds from yesterday's disaster we still have a game yet to be played on this week's NFL schedule. Week two’s Monday Night Football matches up two winless NFC North teams. The Detriot Lions will travel to Green Bay this evening to take on the Green Bay Packers. As this week’s line shows, at least the boys in Vegas expect a bounce-back week for the Packers. After all, the Packers still have the great Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and the Lions are still the Lions.

Detroit Lions (0-1) NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (0-1) NFC North