Will Fuller returns to team after missing Miami’s Week 2 loss against Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday’s game against Buffalo as a relatively healthy team.

While the Bills knocked around the Dolphins, it seems that help may be on the way after Miami struggled to do much of anything in the divisional bout.

Will Fuller, the fourth-highest paid member of the Miami Dolphins, rejoined the team on Monday. Brian Flores made the announcement during his press conference, also on Monday.

flores: "tua went out of the game yesterday. we're still running tests. in a great deal of pain yesterday, still in pain today. we will call him day to day.



will fuller WAS in the building today. — josh houtz (@houtz) September 20, 2021

Miami’s offense has struggled through two weeks. Not only has the unit been held to 14 points, but is also averaging 237.5 yards per game — the league’s third-worst mark.

It is important to keep in mind that the Dolphins had two hefty challenges in the Patriots and Bills, two of the league’s top defenses.

If Fuller is available, he provides the offense with its ideal top target. Fuller’s speed, quickness and route-running should make him a perfect fit for what the team is trying to accomplish.

Additionally, Flores announced that Tua Tagovailoa is day-to-day with a rib injury after getting beat up on Sunday, playing only nine snaps before having to leave the game.

“He’s a tough kid,” Flores said. “I’d say he’s a very tough kid. Coming back from the hip, his thumb last year that he played through. He tried to go yesterday. Toughness isn’t a question with him.”

The combination of Tagovailoa and Fuller is one the team has looked forward to since he signed a one-year contract with the team back in March. Fuller missed Week 1 after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances back in 2020.

Miami will need all the help it can get as it prepares for a trip west to face an undefeated Las Vegas team on Sunday. Kick-off between the Dolphins and Raiders is slated for 4:05 p.m.