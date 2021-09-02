Phinsider Radio show notes: Miami Dolphins slim roster down to 53; depth shines in NFL Preseason Week 3

Phinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 1, 2021.

Dolphins finish preseason with a 2-1 record after defeating the Bengals 29-26

Miami trailed 26-14 early in the fourth.

15 unanswered points.

Reid Sinnett was 22 of 33 for 343 yards two touchdowns and an interception.

Kirk Merritt had three receptions for 72 and a touchdown.

Chris Myarick caught a BANANAS 34-yard reception with 1:32 left in the game for a touchdown.

Gerrid Doaks carried the ball 16 times for 56 and two touchdowns.

Bengals had almost twice as many rushing yards as Miami (120).

MAKE IT WORK DOWN TO 53

Larnel Coleman was put on injured reserve and will miss the season.

was put on injured reserve and will miss the season. The team released a wave of players, which includes Benardrick McKinney , Adam Pankey , Matt Skura and Cre’Von LeBlanc .

, , and . Miami waived Gerrid Doaks , Shaq Griffin , Benito Jones , Patrick Laird , Calvin Munson , Malcolm Perry , Jordan Scarlett , Reid Sinnett and Carl Tucker .

, , , , , , , and . Jakeem Grant restructured his contract.

He can make up to $3M and the deal voids the final two years of his contract

Roster Rundown

Two quarterbacks

Three running backs

Six receivers

Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins.

FIVE tight ends

Nine offensive linemen

Six defensive linemen

Seven Linebackers

Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett make the team.

Seven Cornerbacks

Five safeties

Miami’s practice squad

Reid Sinnett, Gerrid Doaks, Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett, Kirk Merritt, Adam Pankey, Dural Queiroz Neto, Jabaal Sheard, Shaquem Griffin, Calvin Munson and Javaris Davis.

The Miami Dolphins are off this weekend before traveling to New England late next week. The Dolphins and Patriots will play on Sept. 12 and kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m.